Winding Down Your Mind At Night

In the midst of midterms, presentations, and projects, finding time to rest can seem impossible. Sometimes, you find yourself pulling all-nighters to keep up with your overloaded schedule, or staring at the ceiling while your brain refuses to power off. However, sleep is a crucial part of surviving college, and most nights, it’s not worth skipping to study. Your brain, like every part of your body, needs breaks to function well. If you find you can’t sleep or you’re staying up later than you’d like, there are many ways to wind your brain down and get a decent night’s sleep. Here’s how you can stay on top of your work and relax your mind at night.

Why Sleep?

Since we should spend at least seven hours every night resting, it’s only reasonable to question why we need to sleep, especially when we could spend that time working or doing something fun like watching a movie. However, sleeping is actually as important as studying. It helps the brain move information, such as a memorized speech or a study guide, into long-term storage. This means that you actually retain information better when you sleep. It’s also increasingly difficult to focus the more tired you are- you’ll be more likely to fall asleep during long lectures, and you might have a harder time taking notes. Working while tired is also less efficient, as the quality of work you do will lessen greatly the longer you stay up. Sometimes, the quality of studying is more important than the quantity of time you spend working.

Study Routine

While it would be nice to be motivated and productive during the day, sometimes that just doesn’t happen. Time can pass by fast, and you’ll find yourself working late out of necessity. While this isn’t always avoidable, there are some strategies that can lessen the amount of late night studying you end up doing. Study apps are a useful tool that can make the process of staying focused feel like a game, while also working in breaks. Sometimes downloading a mobile game where you earn points for how long you’ve studied is enough to get you to pick up your pencil. Keeping organized schedules of what needs to get done by when is also helpful to decrease stress.

Rest and Relax

If you can’t shut your mind off at night because of an upcoming exam, project, or other looming stress, don’t try to force yourself asleep. It can help to redirect your attention to something calming, such as music or a book. Dimming your lights can also make you feel drowsy and make your space cozy. Setting aside 30 minutes to wind down at night, if possible, will make the transition from alert to unconscious more gradual. If you still feel awake, have a warm drink and take some deep breaths- even resting your eyes and turning off screens is good for your body.

It’s easy for sleep to get disrupted during the busy school seasons. It’s okay to have bad nights of sleep, but make sure to prioritize your health. Balancing your work and life schedule will make you more successful and happier in the long run. Resting isnt time lost- it’s energy gained, so rest, relax and stay strong!