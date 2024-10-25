Why Self-Care Is Best Served with a Side of Girl Talk

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: It’s been a long day of classes, you’re buried in assignments, and all you want is a moment to breathe. You walk back home and you see your best friends sitting on the couch watching your favorite show. Suddenly, the world feels a little lighter, and you know you’re home.

There’s something about the winding paths of college life that can make a girl crave more than just a good latte. And yes, while we can all agree that treating ourselves to a new journal or splurging on a cozy sweater is self-care, there’s one thing that truly makes this chaotic ride manageable: our girls.

I’ve realized that here on campus the key to true self-care often comes with a side of girl talk. Whether it’s grabbing coffee at Espresso Royale after a long day of classes or venting about the latest existential crisis in our group chat, there’s a certain comfort in knowing that no matter what, I’ve got my girls.

Carrie Bradshaw once said, “The most important thing in life is your family. There are days you love them, and others you don’t. But, in the end, they’re the people you always come home to. Sometimes it’s the family you’re born into, and sometimes it’s the one you make for yourself.” And there is nothing I could agree with more.

Many of us in college are miles away from our families – the ones who calmed us down through our first heartbreak and handled our many tantrums. In college, I quickly realized that sometimes, the family you come home to is the one you make for yourself. It’s the girls who will dance around the living room with you, hug you after a long day and be by your side through thick and thin.

Self-care is about more than just treating yourself to the perfect skincare routine (although, let’s not lie, that’s important too). There’s something so healing about spending time with your girls and being in an environment where you can be nothing but yourself. And isn’t being able to be your true self, unfiltered and unapologetic, one of the purest forms of self-care?

It took me a long time to realize that self-care doesn’t have to be a solo act. I think it’s served best with a side on girl talk that will constantly remind you, you’re all in this together. So, the next time you feel overwhelmed, don’t forget to reach out to your girls. They’re your Champaign family, after all. No matter how big the world feels, your girls will always make it a little smaller and a lot more comforting.

In the end, girl talk is like the perfect cup of coffee—always there when you need a pick-me-up, but even better when shared with those who make your heart feel at home. After all, what’s self-care without a side of laughter, love, and maybe just a little bit of drama?