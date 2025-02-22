Why Female Friendships Are The Real Love Stories of Our Lives: A Letter to My Friends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of love stories, what do you think of? Does your mind drift to epic love stories, grand gestures and 2000s rom coms wrapped up with a kiss in the end? Potentially. In my experience, I have found that the most soul filling, endearing love stories aren’t found in the pages of a romance novel or on a movie screen. Instead, they are found with chaotic group chats (shoutout my Freak Papis), the kind of laughter that makes my stomach hurt, and study dates where we try to be productive (but instead just yap). Yes, I’m talking about female friendships, the unsung, lifelong love stories that deserve their own spotlight.

Ride or Dies

True female friendships are bonds that endure the challenges of time, distance and even bad taste in partners (yikes!). From the moment that you find your platonic soulmates, you know that you’ve struck gold. These are people who will ALWAYS be brutally honest, give you a shoulder to cry on, and hype you up when you need it the most. Romantic relationships may come and go, but your best friends? They are the ones who stay up texting through hard times, celebrate your smallest victories and remind you that you deserve the absolute best.

Unfiltered Honesty

One of the greatest gifts of female friendships is the brutal yet loving honesty that comes with them. Your best friends are the people who will tell you if your outfit is “interesting,” gently remind you that you are dating a red flag and call you out when you are being dramatic (let’s be real, happens to the best of us). But, it’s not just tough love. It’s also the unwavering support, the reassurance, and sitting in comfortable silence scrolling on social media after attempting to study together. The honesty and support create a love story built on trust, loyalty and deep understanding.

Laughter, Chaos and Inside Jokes

No love story is complete without laughter, and female friendships are full of it. From inside jokes that would make no sense to outsiders to uncontrollable laughter whenever an opp walks by, the joy that comes from these friends are unmatched. Whether you’re rehashing embarrassing moments, making impulsive plans that you may (or may not) follow through on, or sending reels/TikToks back and forth all day, the happiness that I get from my group is unmatched. They are a reminder that love doesn’t have to be serious or dramatic, it can be as simple as a knowing look across the room and bursting into laughter.

Growing Together in Life’s Phases

Unlike most romantic relationships, female friendships have a way of evolving with time. You support each other through moves, heartbreak, career shifts and everything in between. Life changes, but the connection and love does not. When you talk, it’s like no time at all has passed. These are the real love stories, built on years of shared experiences, mutual growth and unconditional support. They are proof that love is not about passion and romance, but about being there, showing up and growing together.

So, while romantic love may be exciting, nothing quite compares to the comfort and sheer joy of female friendships. They are filled with laughter, tears, and a lifetime of memories. To everyone who has given me this experience throughout my life, I truly thank you.