Where To Find The Cutest And Comfiest Pajamas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Pajama sets are a huge trend right now. It seems like every influencer and celebrity have been seen posting in the cute sleepwear. If you want to hop on the trend, here is collection of some of the best places to get some super fun and cute pajama sets!

Slumber Cloud

1. Old Navy

For me, this a go-to place for pajamas. Old Navy has such a fun selection that is not only super comfy, but also super affordable. Typically, they are known for their family sets around the holiday season, but they have so much more to offer. Whether you just want some pants, or a full set, there are so many different colors, patterns and options for you to choose from.

2. Roller Rabbit

These are currently going mega-viral, and for good reason! Seen on countless influencers and celebrities, these sets seem to be everywhere. Known for their fun monkey pattern, these pajamas are very colorful and give some nostalgic vibes. They are, however, pretty pricey, but I think they’re totally worth it! In addition to being trendy, they are also very soft and comfy, a fact that has definitely helped their popularity. They also have begun to make collegiate-themed sets, so I hope to see an Illinois set soon!

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

3. Target

Target has seriously stepped up their pajama game recently. Between their prices, patterns and comfort-level, these sets can compete with ones that are considered high-end. Target’s pajama line, Colsie, offers some seriously comfy and cute options, often having patterns and sets themed around each season. My personal favorite collection that they’ve dropped are their Valentine’s Day sets, that served satin-y comfort in cute pink and red patterns. With adorable options and great prices, Target is definitely a great place to shop for pajama sets!

4. Aerie

In recent years, Aerie has become known for their lounge wear. With very popular leggings, over-sized sweaters and a laid-back vibe, it seems logical that Aerie has some great pajama options. Not only are their pajama sets trendy, they’re also incredibly comfy. Made of super soft material, these sets feel like a dream to wear. These sets also come in a wide variety of colors and patterns. These sets are a little bit on the pricier side, but ultimately are so worth the money!

5. Victoria’s Secret

The icon herself had to make this list. Their pink, striped pajama set is what sparked the trend and still remains super popular. Victoria’s Secret typically uses satin for their pajamas, making them super comfy while also being super cute. The brand typically keeps their classic striped sets in stock, but they also tend to switch up their patterns for each season, leading them to keep being a main-stay in the market. These sets are also on the pricier end of the spectrum, but they are so classic! If they’ve managed to stay trendy for as long as they have, they are definitely worth the hype.