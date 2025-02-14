This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

A long-distance Valentine’s Day is never ideal, but nevertheless, it is how my partner and I are celebrating this year’s bittersweet holiday. Since we started dating in September 2023, we never imagined being in a long-distance relationship. But when college came around, we decided to take the leap and make it work. Living in two different regions of the country (and in two different time zones) is already tough to navigate. Knowing we’d be apart this Valentine’s Day, we came up with ways to bridge the distance and make the most of our situation.

Virtual Feb 14

Though we will not be together physically, we are excited to celebrate through a virtual movie date using Teleparty. Watching a movie together, cooking the same meal or playing an online game together could be a great way to connect and enjoy each other’s emotional company. If you are big on Valentine’s gifts, sending care packages is another great way to keep up the tradition. There are so many ways to express love, even with the distance—the challenge is figuring out what works best.

Reschedule Valentine’s

Another idea is re-running Valentine’s when you are together in person. February 14th is the day for national celebration, but the concept of this holiday can be replicated any day of the year. For instance, my partner is visiting me in March instead. Not only is planning the trip together already so much fun, but the anticipation leading up to the event makes it even more exciting.

Communication

In my five months of long-distance dating experience, I have learned how valuable communication is. Since you cannot see one another regularly, I try to get as close to this as possible; for instance, opting for a video call rather than a regular call or texting. Just being able to see your partner’s face while they’re talking and hear the tone in their voice will enrich your conversations. Full presence with your partner will give space for those deep and meaningful topics to flow and, essentially, strengthen your connection.

Another key to any relationship, especially long-distance, is setting expectations for special occasions—whether it’s gifts, date ideas or when you’ll call. Discussing these details in advance helps ensure you can fully enjoy the moment when it arrives, rather than feeling disappointed. Even though you may not see your partner every day, strong communication allows you to stay connected and support each other emotionally.

At the end of the day, I have learned just how much distance can strengthen relationships. It makes you a master communicator and teaches you the value of your partner’s physical presence when you are together. Although I do not know anyone with quite as much distance in their relationship as me, I’m sure it’s a common experience going into college. Regardless of how much distance, it should never prevent you from enjoying this beautiful holiday.