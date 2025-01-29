What’s The Buzz? My Fav Trending NA Beverages In 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

2025 is just beginning, and like every year, comes with some new changes. Your new years resolutions could be your screen time, productivity levels or simply what you eat or drink. If it’s what you eat or drink, the beverage industry for 2025 is abuzz, consistently introducing new NA drinks for customers to buy. Whether you are on a health kick, taking a break from alcohol or looking for something unique to sip on, this year’s drink lineup is a perfect place for creativity in a glass. Here are my top favorite trends so far!

1. Functional Sodas

Remember the soda aisle from 2024? Full of sugary drinks, and while that isn’t bad in moderation, sometimes it is nice to just get a healthier drinks. That soda aisle is getting an upgrade just a month into 2025. Functional sodas from brands like Poppi and Olipop are stealing the show with perks like probiotics, prebiotics and amino acids. These ingredients provide excellent benefits, like supporting gut health, reducing stress or boosting energy—all while tasting delicious. You may ask yourself why functional sodas are trending. My take? People are tired of choosing between indulgence and health. Functional sodas take both and wrap it into Instagram worthy packaging.

2. Kombucha 2.0

Kombucha isn’t a new concept, but like most things, it is ever evolving. The 2025 trend? Fancy flavors and new fermentation techniques that can make kombucha easier to approach for beginners. Some new flavor trends include blueberry lavender from the brand Bear’s Fruit or the pineapple chili kombucha from Humm Kombucha. What’s the buzz with Kombucha? For starters, it’s fizzy, tangy and just adventurous enough that you’ll be starting something completely new. Plus, like the functional sodas, it’s loaded with probiotics, so your gut will thank you.

3. Cold Brew Alternatives

Move over coffee, cold brew alternatives are making waves. Chicory-root cold brew from the brand Cool Brew, dandelion tea lattes from Full Leaf Tea Company and matcha nitro are among the stars of last year’s caffeine-lite revolution. They offer just the right amount of caffeine, with less jitters and shakes that would occur in coffee or energy drinks. Why are these trending? The options are PERFECT for anyone who made a resolution to cut back on caffeine, but still enjoys a flavorful pick-me-up.

In present day, NA beverages have gone from an afterthought to accompany cocktails to main course superstars in society. Whether you’re into wellness drinks, craft concoctions or just something fizzy, 2025 has a sip for everyone. So, grab a glass, embrace different trends and toast to a new year full of creative (and delicious) hydration!