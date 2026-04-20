What’s in My Spring Playlist?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Flowers are blooming, the sun is peeking out from behind the clouds and it seems like nothing could make this season any better. Until you pop those earbuds in and suddenly there are shades that weren’t there before and the sun is free, warm and shining on your face. Music has the innate ability to change my mood, and seemingly the quality of my day. I would like to take you through what I’m listening to right now so you can experience this season with me. You can access the playlist here if you want to listen and follow along :)

First off, what is spring without Mac DeMarco? I had to include him in this playlist as he perfectly encapsulates the feelings of nostalgia and melancholy associated with the of changing times. Letting go and accepting what’s coming next. “Freaking out the Neighborhood” and “Blue Boy” are gorgeous songs that perfectly set the mood for warm weather.

Similarly, Tyler the Creator is a necessity for spring-time. Upbeat melodies and unique samples in all of his music, specifically in “Gone, Gone/Thank You” make for a great soundtrack for your walk to class.

The Strokes have always been there for me, so why not include them in this playlist? Though Julian Casablancas includes some heavy topics in his music, there is no denying the uniqueness in the funky melodies. Is This It is a practically perfect, no-skip album that I tend to listen to a lot in the spring.

I am currently in a Michael Jackson fever, and there seems to be no breaking it. His music has been on a steady repeat for me since late February, specifically the entirety of Off the Wall. Groove and boogie can’t help but put you in the greatest mood, which you need in this bipolar weather.

On that same groovy note, I included a song by Wham! that I think fits the vibes of this spring as well. It pairs well with Michael’s music. Obviously, cannot forget The Smiths. Morissey is droning in my ear always during spring and summer. “Charming Man” is a classic.

Next, I want to take a second to talk about the essence that is Suki Waterhouse. She is elegance, she is water, she is spring. She recently released a new track titled “Back in Love” that seems to tease a new upcoming album (crossing my fingers), which I have placed in this playlist.

If you like jazzy tunes, I would highly recommend checking out Ota Brown. All of her songs are so unique and hit a sweet spot in my mind. Her music is so deep and soulful with bass that shakes your core. “If I Let You” is a song I found recently and it’s genuinely addicting. “Self (Growth)” is another one that that deeply impacted me, with a repetitive little funky riff.

I love curating playlists for specific moments in life. Makes it feel like I’m in a movie with my own soundtrack. Give this one a listen and let me know what you think!