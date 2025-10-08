What’s Baking? Fall Comfort Foods I’m Making This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

This is a fall MUST bake in my household. My mom bakes these muffins every year the second pumpkin puree is out on the shelves and the weather cools down. These are such a fun and easy bake especially for those on campus! Not to mention they are so tasty, they’ll be gone before you know it and you’ll be craving them all fall long. P.S. They’re even better in mini size :) I am so excited to get to bake some of these yummy muffins in my own apartment this year to bring a little bit home onto campus.

Cinnamon Rolls

Do I even need to explain myself with this one. I think cinnamon rolls are the perfect pastry all year round but are especially perfect for those cool breezy mornings eating a freshly baked cinnamon roll straight from the oven. These take a little more time and patience, but all that hard work is worth when you get that warm bite of cinnamon sugar wrapped up in a yummy dough. I think these are the perfect fall pastry and are also perfect to customize as the seasons change, maybe even adding some pumpkin puree to really embrace fall flavors.

Pumpkin Cookies

If you aren’t already sensing the theme here, fall is for baking all things pumpkin. Every year Art Mart in Champaign bakes the most delicious pumpkin cookies in town (a CU must try!) and this year I want to try my hand at making this fall treat. Nothing beats a warm cookie right out of the oven, and these are the perfect treat to bake with friends for your next baking night or even to bring to your next tailgate. I can’t wait to find my own perfect pumpkin cookie recipe so I can bring a taste of Art Mart right into my home.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

Arguably the most elite combo. While it’s perfect for anytime of the year, nothing is as tasty as soup on a chilly fall day. If tomato soup isn’t your thing, you can choose your favorite soup and pair it with a freshly toasted grilled cheese. This fall I’ll be making my grilled cheese even better with homemade sourdough bread.

Sourdough

New to the fall line-up this year as I am just beginning my sourdough journey, but I have lots of plans once I get the hang of it. There’re so many things you can make once you get your hands on some sourdough starter, from bread, to crackers, to anything you could think of. I personally cannot wait to make some cinnamon roll focaccia! Fall is the perfect time to start perfecting your sourdough and start experimenting with recipes. A fresh homemade loaf of sourdough bread would be the perfect pairing to any soup this fall!