What I’d Tell Myself If I Were a Middle Schooler During COVID Again

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all go through an awkward phase, which looks different for everyone. Some people decide to cut bangs in the mirror at 2 a.m. while others decide that knee-high socks are the latest fashion trend. In my case, I was convinced I could skateboard and pull off gray nail polish and a messy bun that was way too high. I even decided I was an influencer for a second and made a bunch of TikToks that now unfortunately end up in my family group chat whenever my sister tries to tease me.

Unfortunately, I didn’t fully get to embrace my weird awkward phase since it happened during COVID, although it had its perks. At least nobody got to make fun of my messy bun or my burned red nose after I left a face mask on overnight and somehow managed to irritate my skin. Honestly, I’m glad nobody was there to witness that.

Middle school, kind of like college, is a time to make weird and probably somewhat questionable choices. You’re in a new environment, trying to find your place and experimenting with who you are. One day you decide you’re going to become a professional skateboarder and the next you’re convinced you’re the next Taylor Swift. Most of these phases don’t last very long, but that’s kind of the point. You’re supposed to try things out and figure out what you like, even if you look a little ridiculous doing it.



But I think that in today’s world, there’s less room for that. Between cringe culture and the pressure to always look put together, it feels like kids barely have time to be kids anymore. Ten-year-old girls seem to know all the best beauty products while I was struggling to figure out how to apply mascara after years of using those little princess makeup palettes.

Maybe that’s why I wouldn’t give my younger self much advice. She had no idea what was going on and, to be fair, I don’t really know what’s going on right now either. I think that’s something we forget as we get older. We’re all just figuring things out as we go.



If I had to give my middle school self advice, I’d tell her to stop wearing mismatched colorful socks and maybe think twice before ordering all her clothes from Shein. But honestly, I’d mostly tell her to chill a little. The colorful leggings you love now probably won’t be your favorite in a few years, and that kid in neon Nike tracksuits who you think is the coolest person ever? You’ll probably wonder what you saw in them.

And one more thing. Don’t fall asleep during your 8 a.m. math class. You might think you can catch up later, but suddenly you’re in college struggling with probability and simplifying functions because you decided to take a nap in seventh grade.

