What Growth Looked Like For Me Last Year

This year wasn’t perfect, by any means. It was full of lessons: quality over quantity and spending time with the people that valued me for me. Sure, growth sometimes shows up as discomfort. And sometimes it’s quietly realizing that the version of yourself from January wouldn’t recognize you by December. As I enter 2026 as a different person (sounds corny but it is true), these are the ways that I feel like I have grown the most.

In 2025, I learned how to sit with uncertainty instead of running away from it. I stopped expecting myself to have my future all figured out, and that alone felt like a huge moment for me. I learned that I can be both confident and still learning, both strong and still asking for help. I learned that asking for support isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a sign that I care about myself to not do everything independently.

This was also the year I became more honest with not only others but especially with myself. I worked on communicating what I was feeling instead of brushing past it. I paid attention to what drained me and what made me feel happy. Part of that honesty meant recognizing patterns in my friendships. Sometimes, I noticed how often I was the one reaching out, checking in and making the effort. And slowly, I learned to stop chasing connection and start valuing reciprocity by calling the people who call me back, choosing the ones who show up. In order to have a village, you must be a villager.

2025 taught me that friendships aren’t about how many names are in your contacts or how busy your social calendar looks. They’re about who listens when you speak, who celebrates your wins without competition and who stays when things get quiet. I was shown yet again that quality will always matter more than quantity. Once I let go of that need to be everywhere, I began to make space for deeper, more meaningful connections.

Of course, 2025 wasn’t all clarity and calm. There were moments of doubt, growing pains and days where progress felt invisible. But looking back, those moments weren’t setbacks, rather evidence that I was trying. That I was showing up.

Stepping in 2026, I don’t feel the need to reinvent myself. This next year is about continuation – carrying forward the lessons I learned the hard way and allowing them to guide my decisions instead of relearning them. I vow to choose growth that feels aligned, not rushed with my future goals. My understanding of friendships comes with me too – investing in people who invest back, protecting my energy and trusting that fewer, deeper connections mean more happiness. Most of all, I want to be braver about joy. To say “yes” to the things that excite me and “no” to the things that no longer serve me.

If 2025 taught me anything, it’s that growth doesn’t require perfection, just persistence and trust. Trust in the growth that’s gotten you this far. It’s truly worth it to reflect on your progress. Here’s to a new year. Not as a fresh start, but as an addition to a story that is more my own than ever before.