What Aesthetics will Trend in 2026?

Analog

This is that late 90s into early 2000s tech optimism before everything got touch screen and soulless. Think chunky desktop monitors, flip phones, CD players you could actually hear spin. The palette lives in dark red, brown, gray and silver with hits of chrome and glossy white. It is boxy on purpose. Furniture is squared off, tech-inspired and heavy. Metal accents are everywhere, brushed steel lamps, chrome desk legs, industrial shelving. Then you punch it up with bright colors like neon green, hot pink or electric blue against white or black so it does not feel dusty. In fashion, it’s structured jackets, cargo shorts and pants, baby tees with bold brand logos, rectangular sunglasses and silver hardware. She is practical but dramatic. She loves a pair of wired headphones. She misses when everything was not a subscription.

shabby Chic

Soft, romantic and just a little bit thrifted in an effortless way. Light colors dominate, think creamy white, blush, butter yellow, powder blue and sage. Wicker furniture, brass hardware and wrought iron details give it that “I hunt at thrift stores every weekend” energy. Indoor plants are not optional. Stripes and florals mix freely, and nothing is too precious about it. The vibe is spring morning with the windows open. For outfits, it’s floaty blouses, denim skirts, a simple belt and either loafers or Mary Janes. Maybe a ribbon in your hair if you’re feeling extra. It’s feminine but not try-hard. It’s the girl who reads in cafés but also knows how to garden.

Winter Gothic

Moody but elevated, especially with the new “Wuthering Heights” movie out last week. Think windswept moors, long coats and emotional stares into the distance. The color story leans into charcoal, inky black, deep plum, stormy blue and cold gray. Fabrics matter here. Wool, velvet, heavy cotton and structured tailoring. Layers are everything, long skirts under oversized coats, lace peeking out from under dark knits. Silver jewelry feels right, maybe antique-inspired pieces that look slightly haunted. Simple makeup goes with pale skin, softly contoured cheeks, smudged eyeliner and a dark berry lip.

Zen X

Early 2000s, but make it clean and nostalgic. Dark brown and sepia tones set the base, like a digital camera filter you never figured out how to turn off. Then you add clean lines, neutrals and light tones. Like it is a spa day in your closet. Denim and fur show up constantly, especially in cropped zip-ups and fitted jackets. Think low-rise, layered tanks and chunky belts. It’s playful but reserved.

20th Century Fox

70s Revival

Light, airy and unapologetically feminine. Lace, chiffon and anything flowy take center stage. The colors stay soft but warm: peach, cream, faded coral, pale yellow. The silhouette is floaty and romantic, maybe overly feminine, but that’s the point. Hair is big, large, wavy and bouncy curls with volume that says “yes, I teased it.” Makeup is light overall but bold where it counts, intense black eyeliner and mascara with a bright lip in red, pink or orange. It is soft glamour that focuses on your natural beauty.