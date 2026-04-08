Water Bottles: Consumerism at Its Peak

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reusable water bottles have become popularized in the modern age as a way to reduce plastic waste and save money. In recent years, water bottles have transformed into something more, they’ve become a part of cultures, identities and consumerist greed.

the hydroflask

In the first “wave” of water bottle fads, Hydroflasks were all the rage. They were associated heavily with “VSCO girls,” an online sub-group centered around a beachy carefree aesthetic often associated with scrunchies, birkenstocks, and, most importantly, Hydroflasks. The water bottle fitted in perfectly with their eco-friendly, “save the turtles” aspect. The water bottle became an essential to the aesthetic.

As popularity rose, Hydroflask was able to expand their product line. This meant new colors, shapes and accessories. This prompted fans of the water bottle to expand their own personal collection, in many cases beyond practicality. The purpose of the water bottle was crushed by its own popularity. Consumers were buying well above their necessities, ultimately contributing to waste.

The stanley cup

As the “VSCO girl” trend faded, so did the Hydroflask’s popularity, making space for a new fad to arise: the Stanley cup. The Stanley cups appeared in an age of peak consumerism; of TikTok shop, quickened by limited releases and collaborations.

While the trend of Stanley cups mimicked the Hydroflask for the most part, it seemed to take consumerism a step further. In addition to the water bottle becoming popularized, accessories for the water bottle quickly followed suit. Miniature backpacks, charms, straw-toppers and more, an endless stream of items to affix upon the water bottle. While the accessories allow consumers to individualize the product, they also create waste. This contradicts the purpose of the reusable water bottle.

The owala

Immediately following the rise of the Stanley, a new water bottle made its debut. The Owala quickly became popularized on social media, with many commenters noting its unique lid which allowed it to be used to either sip or chug, while remaining spill proof. This put the Owala in direct competition with the Stanley, which many users had noted was not completely spill proof.

The transition between water bottle trends have seemingly quickened, with the Owala gaining popularity almost immediately following the Stanley. This period is greatly shorter than the time difference between the Hydroflask and Stanley rising to prominence, which spanned around 4 years.

The Owala followed similar trends of limited releases and collaborations, accelerating their social currency. To this day, the Stanley and the Owala remain some of the most popular water bottles on the market, and perhaps their direct competition has resulted in greater gains for the both of them.

Consumerism in this manner often leads to disproportionate social effects on the lower class. Not everyone has the means to buy a $50 dollar water bottle every year, and as a result, some children and even adults can feel excluded and singled out for not owning the latest trends. As these water bottles have become so interconnected to identity, they directly relate to feelings of belonging.

Consumers have seemingly lost the plot when it comes to water bottles, with many of them forgetting the purpose of their reusability. There are not supposed to be 5+ water bottles in a cabinet collecting dust, they are meant to be in use, reducing plastic waste.