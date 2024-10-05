The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s hard to have energy left after long days of studying in dimly lit libraries and taking never-ending notes in lecture halls. As the weather gets colder, it’s tempting to drink just one more cup of coffee to get through the day. However, that’s not the only warm beverage that can keep you alert and provide that much-needed, warm, hug-in-a-mug feeling on a drizzly day. Sometimes, drinking tea can be an easy and relaxing way to take a break as the mess of college life starts to set in. There are many reasons why it might be worth changing your go-to drink this fall.

Taking A Break

It might not be much, but getting up from your desk to fill up the kettle or stick a mug in a microwave forces you to take a step back from your computer or papers. Taking breaks from studying helps prevent mental fatigue and gives you time to recharge. This makes it easier to be focused and limits the battle between being productive and getting off-task. You can use the time until the tea is ready as a break from your computer and do something relaxing. It can be a five to ten-minute break of reading, listening to music, or even doing a color-by-number.

Being Awake and Staying Focused

Different types of tea can impact you differently while studying. Black tea is strong in taste and higher in caffeine, similar to coffee when you need energy between classes. It still has significantly less caffeine in it than coffee, so it might be less likely to make you feel jittery throughout the day. Green tea has a mild caffeine content that is a great alternative when it feels a little bit too late to have coffee, but you need to stay awake. Green tea is thought to have a calming effect and is usually nutty or earthy in flavor. Alternatively, oolong is darker in flavor and could potentially have positive effects on your immune system. White tea is low in caffeine and also naturally helps decrease stress. This would be something you would drink late at night to help you sleep and is light and fruity, making it easy to drink.

Enjoying Yourself

Instead of making tea at home, rewarding yourself by stopping to buy a warm drink can be the best way to turn around a rough week. Changing your surroundings is necessary to avoid overexertion. Walking outside causes your body to release endorphins, which act as mood stabilizers. Taking care of yourself mentally and physically is an essential part of creating a sustainable schedule in college. Enjoy yourself and treat yourself before the weekends, even if what you get isn’t tea.

Of course, tea is not a direct replacement for coffee and isn’t always an effective substitute. However, if you are interested in limiting your caffeine or even just switching up what you drink in the mornings, it can be a great way to relax and re-energize throughout the day. With the stress of the semester setting in, it’s important to take time for yourself. So remember to breathe and take a sip from your favorite mug every now and then. You’ve got this.