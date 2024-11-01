Vegan Skincare to Use and Support

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

In the world of beauty, vegan skincare is gaining significant recognition. With its focus on cruelty-free and plant-based ingredients, vegan products are not only amazing for your skin, they also are much more sustainable for the world as a whole. If you’re looking to add some vegan products to your skincare routine, here are some amazing vegan skincare products to consider:

Original photo by Gabby Gomez

cleansers

Pacifica Sea Foam Complete Face Wash: This gentle cleanser has coconut water and sea algae that creates a hydrating foam to cleanse the skin without removing necessary moisture. It’s ideal for all skin types, and it removes makeup as well as impurities, leaving your skin feeling fresh.

Herbivore Botanicals Pink Cloud Cleanser: A cream texture gel cleanser, this product has rose water and aloe to soothe and hydrate the skin. It’s good for all skin types, but is perfect for sensitive skin. It also removes makeup while maintaining the skin’s natural barrier.

toners

Thayers Witch Hazel Toner: A classic in the vegan skincare realm, Thayers has a range of alcohol-free toners infused with witch hazel and botanical extracts. The Rose Petal variant is super popular because of its soothing properties and its ability to balance the skin’s natural pH.

Mad Hippie Hydrating Nutrient Mist: This toner has many antioxidants and hydrators such as chamomile and vitamin C. It tones but also provides a lovely moisture boost throughout the day, so its perfect for keeping your skin moist.

serum

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%: Known for its ability to reduce blemishes and control oil production, this serum is a must for people with acne-prone skin. Its vegan formula is natural and effective, making it a great addition to any routine.

Juice Beauty Antioxidant Serum: Packed with vitamin C and organic grape juice, this serum helps to brighten and firm the skin while providing antioxidant protection. It’s perfect for those looking to combat signs of fine lines and gain a bright, dewy complexion.

moisturizer

Youth to the People Superfood Moisturizer: This has kale, spinach, and green tea, so this light moisturizer nourishes the skin while providing hydration. It’s great for all skin types and gives a refreshing, natural feel.

Acure Radically Rejuvenating Whipped Night Cream: This richer cream has a vegan retinol, and is designed to hydrate and rejuvenate your skin overnight. It’s great for those who want an anti-aging formula without harsh chemicals.

sunscreen

Supergoop! Mineral Sheerscreen SPF 30: A mineral sunscreen that gives broad-spectrum protection and is super lightweight and non-greasy! It’s perfect for daily use and won’t clog your pores, so all skin types can use and benefit from it.

Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen: This vegan formula has hydrating benefits of squalane plus mineral SPF protection. It’s non-whitening and absorbs quickly, offering a smooth finish for everyday wear with no pesky white cast!

Overall, incorporating vegan skincare doesn’t mean sacrificing any effectiveness or product quality. With so many different options available, you can experiment with different products to find a combination that not just nourishes your skin, but also contributes to a society sustainable beauty routine! Embrace the power of plants and treat your skin to these fabulous vegan finds!