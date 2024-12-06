This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Focus is essential during finals season. Finding ways to make studying easier and more productive can be exhausting. There are many reasons that music is crucial to surviving final exams and semester projects, but specific types of music can be more effective than others at creating an engaging study environment. Here are some reasons you should update or create a study playlist for your exams.

Music With No Lyrics

Playing music without lyrics is often better at increasing focus and productivity. Lyrics can be distracting and make it hard to concentrate on reading, instead shifting your focus to the words in the song. Music without lyrics, such as classical, jazz, or instrumental songs, creates the same enjoyable background noise without words that could grab your attention. This helps engage your senses while also allowing you to tune out your surroundings, making it easier to focus on your assignments. Softer classical music can also be relaxing if you are stressed.

Video game music

Theme songs for your favorite video games have also been shown to increase motivation and productivity. Music in adventure games is usually energetic, which increases your energy levels and prevents you from dozing off while taking boring notes. These songs are typically used to motivate players to keep progressing. This is why music that plays during boss fights or challenging portions of the game helps keep you focused on a task. These songs also don’t always have lyrics, so you can select songs that can be used as background noise, making them even more effective. Picking songs from your favorite games also makes studying more enjoyable, so you will be more inclined to turn on your playlist and take notes.

Break Songs

Sometimes, it’s difficult to remember when to take breaks. One way to remind yourself to step away from studying and take a break is by adding some of your favorite songs with lyrics to your study playlist. While this might seem counterproductive, adding a couple of songs with words to a large collection of instrumental music can act as gentle reminders to pause and reevaluate your progress while studying. If you are busy working when a ‘break’ song comes up, you can skip the song. You might not even notice it playing if you are very focused.

Music is an effective study tool for staying focused on preparing for final exams. Listening to various music will help you tune out distractions and thoroughly review notes. It’s important to find ways to stay calm given how stressful exams can be, so listening to positive, energetic music can motivate you when you feel overwhelmed. Whether you prefer classical, instrumental, or any other kind of music, find a way to make your study space enjoyable as you push through the last few weeks of class. Then, relax and enjoy your break- you earned it!