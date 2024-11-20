Upgrade Your Day-To-Day Look With These Accessory Tips!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I reflect on my high school years, I reflect on my ability to get ready in the morning. In my high school, classes started at 8:00 am. High school was a 40-minute train ride away. I had the liberty of getting up at 5:00 am and taking my time getting ready. I was able to do my 30-minute makeup routine, pack up a hearty lunch, pick out a cute outfit, and still be out of my house by 7:00 am to get on that train and get to school on time.

I look at myself now as a freshman in college and wonder… How? In college, it can be difficult to not only have the time to put yourself together but also to find the motivation to do so. From back-to-back classes to late night outs, it is easy to become overwhelmed by a loaded schedule and feel too tired to put on more than sweats to attend your classes. Recently, I have started to utilize accessories and simple hairstyles to make myself look more cohesive. Here are my tips for using accessories to put back fashion in a college student’s day.

Earrings with an updo

One of my favorite daily hairstyles is when I am too tired to straighten my hair, I enjoy putting my hair into a high ponytail or a low bun. It helps me feel and look preppy, putting me in a Rory Gilmore “I love to study” mindset. To compliment the updo, I like to add small, chunky hoop earrings onto my ears. As somebody with double piercing on both ears, I enjoy layering my earrings in many ways. The first option is adding hoops to both of my piercings- one smaller hoop on the double piercing and the bigger hoop on the first piercing. With the first layout, the difference in hoop size adds dimension to your facial and looks more well organized. The second layout is putting in a studded earring on the first piercing and a hoop earring on the double piercing. This layout allows for the stud earring to shine while adding structure with the hoop piercing in the back. Without even realizing it, earrings can do so much to accentuate your look.

Bracelet Layout

No matter what style you have, bracelets are always a way to add detail to your look. For me, I love layering bangles on my wrists. They add a nice detail to them, especially if I am wearing a hoodie with long sleeves. To add a flair of school spirit, I love to rock my custom Illini bracelet made by JewelsByJo, a local jewelry business at UIUC.

Layering necklaces

I utilize necklaces as a type of garnishment on my neck going down to the top I am wearing. I tend to wear 12-inch necklaces that can show on my collar bones and a 16-inch necklace that can drop down to show onto my sweater. Mixing metals on the neckline can add some fun color and shine into an outfit.

Utilizing basic accessories can do so much for a day-to-day outfit, especially if the outfit is just a simple sweatpants and sweater combination. From the way that you pick out the specific accessory and lay it out, you can incorporate your own personal flare into your outfit, remaining comfortable and stylish.