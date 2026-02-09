Tried and True: A Few of My Favorite Ways to Say “I Love You”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I approach five years of dating my boyfriend, I have essentially labeled myself a pro-gift-giver. Not only that, but I enjoy finding small and unique ways to remind him of how much I love, admire and care for him. Watching his face light up whenever he is surprised by a gift, love letter or basket makes it all worth it. Over the years, I have found some of my favorite ways to express “I love you”. If you’re struggling with getting a Valentine’s Day gift for your SO this year, let me help you!

The best gifts truly come from the heart. While it’s easy for me to get carried away, I sometimes have to step back and realize that it’s not all about the money. One of my boyfriend’s favorite gifts that I got him was a variety of photos from when we first started dating. But they weren’t just a box of photos. I wrote out the day the photo was originally taken, what we did that day and why the photo was so special to me. To this day, these photos still hang proudly in his room.

I also love to make homemade cards, essentially a love letter (if you will). On our anniversary, I always write a handwritten note, about a page long, about the year we spent together. I have done this for the last five years, and it’s safe to say, he has kept every single one. Not to mention, he still remembers exactly what they say. Sometimes I will even have a little fun with it, drawing cute figurines or stick figures that remind me of us. It gives me a good laugh, and I know he genuinely appreciates my creativity.

Now don’t even get me started on the gifts… this girl goes a little overboard. But I LOVE gift giving. Anytime he mentions needing something that he won’t necessarily want to buy himself, it’s immediately added to my shopping list. Most of the time, though, I come up with gift ideas myself and those are always the ones he loves the most. I would mention his latest gift I got him, but with his birthday coming up, I think I will save that secret for now.

I also love gifting a good candy, drink and snack basket. It’s practical and really is the perfect gift for those sweet-treat lovers (my boyfriend and I are always down for a sweet treat). Normally, I stock it up with energy drinks, an assortment of candy and I throw in some salty snacks as well. You can never go wrong with this!

Keep in mind that there is a lot of pressure surrounding gift giving for Valentine’s Day, but don’t let it get to you! There is no right or wrong way to celebrate the holiday of love. Come up with some fun traditions you and your SO can carry on each year!