This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

As the leaves begin to change and the weather gets cold, reading a good book is a fall necessity. I recommend a few that captured the true essence of fall and should be your next read.

1. The secret history by donna tartt

This novel is about a group of peculiar elite students at a small liberal arts college in Vermont. It is told from the perspective of a new student who joins their circle and discovers their dark secrets. The novel’s setting captures the beauty of fall. The exploration of betrayal, friendship, and human nature also reflects themes of fall.

2. Harry Potter series by J.k. Rowling

The magical world of Harry Potter is something I revisit every fall. The movies and books both make me feel nostalgic for childhood, bringing warmth and comfort. The story is centered around Hogwarts where Harry and his friends dive into adventure and challenges. Fall symbolizes new beginnings and themes of personal growth, friendship, and courage in this series resonate well with that.

3. Dead poets society by Nancy Kleinbaum

This story takes place at an elite all-boys prep school. The back-to-school vibes make it a reflection of our own experiences of academic life. What I love about this book is the focus on self-discovery and finding one’s passion. The inspiring message about seizing the day and following our dreams is motivating to get through the semester and plan ahead.

4. The invisible Life of Addie Larue by v.e. Schwab

We follow Addie LaRue’s journey that spans centuries on her quest to find the meaning of her life. This introspective novel explores love and loneliness which resonate with every reader in one or the other during the fall season.

5. The book thief by markus zusak

This story is set during World War 2 following a young girl, Liesel, growing up during wartime narrated by Death. Liesel experiences loss and struggles with her identity, but she grows to have a resilient spirit and finds humanity in the darkness. This is the season of reflection so reading a story about the brutality of human conflict and resistance makes it a timeless read.

6. little women by louisa alcott

This story unfolds over several years of the March sister’s lives, each having their own aspirations and paths to independence. The strong bonds between their community and family create an intimate vibe of fall that makes us feel a sense of nostalgia for our own childhood and home.

7. normal people by sally rooney

This follows the complex relationship between Connell and Marianne in high school and college. Even though their relationship is the focus, both characters are very relatable on their own with how they juxtapose each other’s experiences with new beginnings and the challenges that come with it.

8. the midnight library by matt haig

Have you ever wondered what a different version of your life would look like if you made different choices in the past? In this story, a woman named Nora feels regrets for many of her life choices and finds a library where every book is an alternative version of her life. The cozy atmosphere of the library and Nora’s intense introspection reflects the spirit of fall.