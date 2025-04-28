The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Fashion is often a creative outlet for many people, and it can be super fun to experiment with your personal sense of style. It can be difficult to invest in a full new closet with unique pieces; however, by investing in basic pieces, you can alter your style while also having clothing you can wear in many versatile ways.

1. Black baby tee

A black baby tee is a staple for any outfit! The beauty of this item is that it can truly be paired with anything: sweatpants, skirts, or jeans. It is also crucial to have for layering outfits as it can be worn under sheer tops, jackets, or sweaters, making it one of the most versatile pieces in anyone’s closet.

2. Black or White shoes

Shoes can make or break an outfit. By having a clean pair of either black or white shoes, you will never have to worry about an outfit being ruined by the footwear you choose to wear. If ever in a rush, you can quickly grab either pair, knowing they will work well with your outfit and won’t look out of place.

3. White button-down

Whether for an office setting, a nicer dinner, or a casual day walking around campus, a white button-down is an extremely versatile piece to have in your closet. It is extremely easy to dress up or dress down through accessories and altering the bottoms you pair it with. You can throw on a pair of dress pants or leave the top unbuttoned with a tank underneath. Either way, you will have a great addition to your closet.

Tessa Pesicka / Her Campus

4. Long-sleeved shirt

This next basic is perfect for fall and winter weather. Layering up in the cold can make it feel harder to put effort into your outfits, but a solid-colored long-sleeved shirt will immediately level up your closet. Pairing this top with a pair of small hoops and jeans is perfect for achieving a clean-girl look. Not only will it ensure you look put together, but it will also keep you warm during the cold months.

Mercedes Zapata

5. Grey Sweatpants

As a college student, I can never have enough grey sweatpants. Whether I am going to class or grabbing a sweet treat with friends, these are the perfect pieces to wear. They are extremely comfortable and can go with any outfit. Even though they can be considered lounge wear, you can dress them up slightly by adding some jewelry, slicking back your hair, and adding a pair of gold hoops.

Buying new clothing can be expensive and difficult, as our tastes are constantly changing. However, you cannot go wrong by investing in these five basic pieces. All of these items are very flexible in their purposes, and if you find them in a color or material you enjoy, they can become some of your go-to clothing pieces!