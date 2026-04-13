To Buy, or Not to Buy? How to Avoid Spring Microtrends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In our current age of overconsumption, we let influencers tell us what’s in and what’s out, giving rise to microtrends: styles and products that spread like wildfire and fizzle out just as quickly. Each season, every holiday has a new article of clothing to accompany it that people just have to buy. While some of these fads are cute, we as consumers need to be more vigilant of what exactly marketers are putting in our faces. Everyone has their own style, and for some, microtrends turn into lifelong pieces to occupy their closets. However, most microtrends peak within weeks and feel so outdated that they end up in thrift stores right after purchase.

getting ahead of marketing strategies

Here’s the “secret” that gets every shopper: marketers use bright colors, catchy jingles and brand ambassadors to grab the attention of consumers. Once you remove all of the fluff, that’s when you actually start learning if the product is worth your time. The easiest and most efficient way to determine if you should buy something is to look at the reviews. Blogs, store websites and TikTok are my go-to ways to see if I should try the product. While this isn’t a surefire way to make a decision, seeing other people’s experiences with something can definitely be a determining factor.

Another strategy is to shop for staples. The goal is to create a capsule wardrobe that will last years, not weeks. So yes, you can get those ballet flats with the bows on them, but make sure that you have other pieces that won’t expire within the next few days. Some of my spring essentials are light button-ups, Pacsun jeans (my holy grail as a short girl) and my mocha-colored Jordans. All of these can be on the pricier side, but I’ve had my jeans and shoes for over 2 years and they’re still in great condition.

This leads to the next reason to be wary of microtrends. Due to the popularity, businesses who sell trendy things have to mass-produce items, meaning the quality is questionable most of the time. I am also a victim of Shein and avoid shopping there unless it’s for a bikini or Lollapalooza accessories that I don’t mind losing. You might be saving at the moment, but if you have to continuously buy low-priced clothes, then you’re actually spending more than if you invest in a few good quality outfits that you can mix and match.

Yes, your decisions can make an impact

Spring fashion is one of the easier ways to fall into microtrends with the pastels, sundresses and floral patterns, but marketers know this and use it to encourage overconsumption. There are other ways to participate in trends without fully committing, like pinning bows on a purse. These fads just lead to more clothing waste, which is at an all-time high and will continue to grow if people keep promoting the consumption of short-lived clothing items. Before deciding that you need the Arc’teryx beanie or other must-have item of the week, consider purchasing dupes, which are typically cheaper and in my experience, better quality. Even taking a minute to think, “Am I going to wear this more than 5 times?” can help you save both your wallet and your impact on unsustainable fashion.