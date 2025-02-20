What will replace TikTok? (Can anything?)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

170 million. That’s the number of TikTok users in America, according to the company’s CEO, Shou Chew. That’s nearly half of the U.S. population, which explains why the potential ban of TikTok has become a trending discussion. Though opinions are abundant and varied, there remains the truth that finding a true replacement for this platform will not be simple.

The Perfect Algorithm

TikTok’s greatest asset is its design. By learning user preferences to the “T” and regularly refining its recommendations, the algorithm keeps users engaged for hours. This hyper-personalization allows creators to reach their perfect audience and shows users what they’re genuinely interested in. For instance, my “For You Page” is full of health and fitness content and makeup tutorials, and I have friends who get flooded with dance and story time content. No other platform has replicated content curation to this level of accuracy.

A Community Center

Beyond the algorithm, TikTok thrives on its many communities. Subcultures like “GymTok” (fitness content) and “BookTok” (you might be able to guess) create virtual spaces where like-minded users can connect and share insights. While platforms like YouTube and Reddit also foster niche communities, TikTok’s short-form video format makes it easily accessible and interactive. The simplistic method of sharing videos and the popularity of the app in general make it so easy for people to engage, and the number of people that use it is what adds to its greatness. TikTok isn’t only for one type of person; people of all age groups and backgrounds can find a place on this platform.

TikTok for “Research”

Another benefit of having an app that promotes engagement of diverse groups is users ability to use TikTok as a search engine. Whether you’re looking for tips to get a stain out of your clothes, recommendations for skincare, or recipe tutorials, content becomes more credible from the app’s relatable creators than traditional advertising. A recommendation from a 37-year-old mom on TikTok feels more trustworthy than a scripted commercial. This organic marketing dynamic has propelled small businesses and independent creators to thrive on this platform.

Bridging the Distance Between Celebrities and Fans

TikTok’s impact extends beyond everyday users—it has transformed the music industry. Countless artists have risen to fame thanks to viral trends, and established musicians rely on the platform to engage directly with fans. Unlike traditional media, TikTok fosters a sense of intimacy, making celebrities feel more accessible and relatable.

The Future Without TikTok

Over the past eight years, TikTok has perfected its formula: an addictive, hyper-personalized content experience that feels authentic, interactive, and endlessly entertaining. If TikTok were to disappear, no single platform could easily take its place. While competitors like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts attempt to fill the void, none have yet matched TikTok’s blend of personalization, community, and influence. If TikTok really does find its demise, its replacement will be left with some large shoes to fill.