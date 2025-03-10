This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Though the snow has thawed, the cold, windy January weather might have done some damage to your skin. If you have sensitive skin, lotions and moisturizers can leave your knuckles red and itchy instead of smooth. However, dry and cracked skin can be just as irritating, so good skincare products are a must. It’s time to put away your fifty-step skincare routine and stop trying product after product. Here are three ways you can take care of your skin this spring.

humidifiers

Using a humidifier keeps the air in your room from being dry and causing damage to your skin. This is especially an issue in smaller rooms, like dorm rooms or apartment bedrooms, where moisture has less room to circulate in the air, or in a living space with poor ventilation. While the air is less dry in spring, aromatherapy humidifiers can also be used as deterrents for some bugs by adding peppermint oil, since they like to appear when it’s warm. Humidifiers are beneficial throughout the year, especially if you spend a lot of time in your room doing homework.

moisturizers

If you’re going to use moisturizer, stick to a brand with fewer ingredients and that does not have any added fragrance. Using products with only a few ingredients will make it easier to detect any irritants, so if you have sensitive skin, you can find out what ingredients you need to avoid. Scented skincare products are often likely to cause skin irritation and are what most people are allergic to. While this is not always the case and you should consult a doctor if you have concerns about your skin, scented products might be worth avoiding to prevent your skin from becoming inflamed.

Hydration

Dehydration can cause skin to become tight and flaky, which is why it’s important to drink water during the day. Treat your skin like a flower—the leaves shrivel up and are more prone to damage when the flowers aren’t watered properly. The same effect happens with your skin, which is why you might notice cracks or bleeding. Hot water is also more likely to dry out your skin than cold water, so consider using cold water to wash your hands and warm water instead of hot water to shower—or slightly less hot water if you like your showers steamy.

Dry skin can be annoying and even frustrating to deal with when it’s an ongoing issue. However, there are many ways to manage it so it isn’t as painful and does not impact your life. Many of these methods are preventative methods because it’s better to prevent your hands from being dry in the first place rather than treating it later. Hydrating your skin is the best way to keep it healthy, so drink plenty of water and your skin will be glowing in no time.