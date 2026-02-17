Things I’ve Learned About Love In My Time As a Single Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There will always be a part of you that thinks about your status as a single girl. The lingering worry that you’ll end up all alone and never find someone or experience a big bold love. And the questions will always be there:

“Do you have a boyfriend?”

“How’s your love life?”

But eventually you start to think about it a little less, for love begins to start showing up in little ways. There is much to be said for how important the presence of platonic love is in your life and when you really start to look for it, love is present in so many forms than just romantic.

Through all my years of singlehood, I’ve learned. I’ve learned about myself. I’ve learned how I love my quiet moments alone but also, I love hosting and having everyone I love all together. I’ve learned that love can be as simple as “this made me think of you,” or goodnight texts from parents. I’ve learned how important it is to show up for your friends and to share the same platonic love that I love with others.

In my single years, I have come to realize that there truly is a lot to be learned about love without the presence of romantic love in your life. This is your time to reflect on yourself and discover who you are on your own and what you want in a person. You don’t need a partner to feel or be loved. Love shows up in small ways, and in a world so focused on the sprint to find romantic love, especially as a woman, I would rather be consumed with all the love I have in multitudes in so many other forms.

I think in this phase of life, I’m single for a reason, and there is something to be learned from that. And let me tell you – I’ve learned a lot. Observation is a powerful way to acquire knowledge, and if there’s one thing a single girl can do, it is learn the art of observing.

I’ve watched countless friends around me get into relationships over the years. I’ve watched them fall in and out of love/I’ve watched them choose amazing partners and some shitting ones too. I’ve watched as friends have gotten into relationships and then slowly drifted apart. And in all my observing, I’ve learned what I want in a partner and what I don’t.

I’ve learned that right now, I’m happy with the love that I do have. But just because I am happy now doesn’t mean that sometimes I don’t yearn to have a relationship with an amazing partner just like my friends. But learning is all a part of the journey to love, and I still have time <3