Things I’ll Miss About Campus This Summer

As finals are just a few weeks away, and everyone scrambles to finish up papers, and cram just a little more knowledge into our already overloaded brains, there’s a quiet truth lingering in the background: summer is almost here. And while the promise of warm weather, no early morning classes, and maybe a relaxing day at the beach is enough to make anyone grin, I can’t help but already miss the little things about the UIUC campus – even the ones that still drive me a little crazy.

First, the geese (of course). Yes, the infamous UIUC geese. Loud, territorial, and leave their poop everywhere. But, let’s be real, these geese have become a staple of my day when walking around campus, whether I like it or not. They’ve waddled across the Quad like they own the place, honked during inconvenient movements, and staged dramatic standoffs right by the tennis courts on Dorner. Yet, there is something oddly comforting about their chaotic presence, and now I wonder if summer will even feel the same without at least one goose related inconvenience.

Then, there’s the Quad itself. During the semester, I’m usually rushing across it, headphones over my ears and mind somewhere between the assignments that I have to complete tonight and the lecture I’m almost late to. But on slower, warmer days, it’s the perfect snapshot of college life; friends lounging on the grass, someone hanging up a hammock to lay in, squirrels acting like they pay tuition. It’s those in-between moments that stick with you. I’ll miss the way the sun hits Foellinger just right at golden hours, and the way the Bell Tower chimes make everything feel a little more poetic, even when you’re stressed out and sleep deprived.

I’ll also miss my favorite food spots that became part of my routine. Whether it’s a midweek gossip Oozu ramen session with Nali, or a Friday night indulgence at Bangkok Thai, these places are more than just places to eat, but little havens of comfort. Shoutout to Cafe Paradiso for letting me take up space for hours with just one latte and a laptop full of tabs. You are the real MVPs.

And of course, the people that I have met. Not just the close friends (love my Freak Papis), but the casual acquaintances and class friends. The ones you wave to across Main Quad, or share a knowing smile with after a brutal exam. The ones you bond with over group projects, or the TA who went out of your way to help you during office hours. Again, it’s these small connections that make campus feel like more than just a collection of buildings – it feels like a community.

So yes, I’m excited for summer. I’m ready for the break, the slower pace and catching up on sleep for the first time in months. But part of me will definitely miss the weird, wonderful energy of UIUC. The little chaos, the small comforts, the everyday magic. And when August rolls around and I’m packing my bags again, I know I’ll be excited not just to be back, but to be home. See you all next semester!