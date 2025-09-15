Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting My College Career- Professional Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Career fairs season is here, in this article, I share information and resources I wish I would have known before I started my college career. I hope you find these university resources helpful. Please remember to advocate for yourself. Don’t hesitate to schedule appointments, ask for support, attend events, and most importantly, believe in who you are and what you bring to the table.

1. linkedin profiles

LinkedIn is the largest platform for reaching out to alumni, recruiters, companies and other students with similar interests. Reaching 500+ connections is a crucial part of this. At the University of Illinois, the Career Center offers a Professional Portrait Lab: Free Student Professional Headshots. This is a great resource for making your LinkedIn profile professional.

2. Hiring managers scan resumes in just 7 seconds

Based on a 2018 Eye-Tracking Study, Ladders Inc. revealed that hiring mangers spend an average of 7.4 seconds scanning a resume before making an initial decision. Most importantly, companies use AI tools to scan resumes and compare them to the job description, looking for specific keywords and qualifications. That’s why it’s so important to alternate your resume every time you apply to make sure it matches what the employer is actually looking for.

3. Navigating Career Fairs

Career fairs can feel overwhelming and a waste of time, but it’s really about the way you sell yourself to these companies. Here is a guide on how to navigate career fairs. Number one: do significant research. Understand the company, the roles they’re hiring for, what type of candidates they are looking for and the type of internships you want. Number two: Make sure to get your resume and business cards checked by a professional and printed out before attending career fairs. Two weeks ago, I attended a part-time job fair, and I printed out my fall 2025 schedule to show my availability and some of my marketing designs and websites, which I created as the founder and designer. Number three: dress in professional business attire and practice your elevator pitch. How you introduce yourself and what you say is an important part of making a first impression and starting a conversation. Number four: ask thoughtful questions, mentioning specific projects they’re working on or asking on challenges they’re facing. Lastly, send follow-up emails within 24-hours and message them on LinkedIn. You can see the career fair events schedule through handshake@illinois. Log in, click “events” and finally click “career fairs at your school.”

4. Interviews

Interviews are an opportunity to showcase not just your experience, but your personality, communication skills and fit for a company. Have specific examples ready that demonstrate your skills and experiences relevant to the job you are applying for. I would recommend practicing as much as possible. At the University of Illinois, you can schedule mock interviews with The Career Center. This gives you an hour-long one-on-one practice with a trained professional. You can also schedule a 30-minute appointment with your specific college (GIES, LAS, ACES) interviews and negotiations through handshake. By doing this you build confidence, not only in your communications skills but also in your past experiences, who you are and the value you offer. I also recommend studying and practicing methods such as the STAR, CAR, PAR and SOAR.