Things I Wish I Knew Before Signing My First Apartment Lease at 19

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a first-time renter, signing a lease means that you acknowledge and understand legally to its terms and conditions. Here are a few things I’ve learned that you should consider before signing your first apartment lease:

Renters InSURANCE

Renters’ insurance is a type of insurance that replaces or repairs personal belongings like clothes, electronics or furniture if they are stolen, damaged by fire or affected by certain disasters. It can also cover liability costs if someone gets injured or accidentally damages someone else’s property. Based on my experience as a college-aged renter, many landlords require renters’ insurance with a minimum of $100,000 in liability protection and $20,000 in personal property coverage. Renters insurance costs $170 per year on average.

lease guarantor

A guarantor is someone who legally agrees to pay your rent and any other financial obligations (when you’re unable to pay) during the time you live in the apartment. This is often required for first-time renters and students under the age of 21, which is many of us renters here at UIUC. Based on my experience, the requirements for a guarantor are having an income that’s at least 3 (often higher) times your monthly rent, having a good credit score and social security number, being over the age of 21 and being eligible to pass a background check.

Krista Stucchio

Illegal lease Clauses

Some rental agreements include rules that aren’t legal, like waiving your right to sue the landlord, making you responsible for all repairs or increasing your rent before the lease terms ends. If something feels off, check your state’s landlord-tenant laws (Illinois).

Not Having Window(s) in a Bedroom is illegal

These regulations exist to ensure that any space designated for sleeping provides an escape in case of emergency and access to natural light, ventilation and air. This requirement is a safety measure dictated by local and state building codes, which are based on the International Residential Code (IRC) Based on my experience, landlords will try to charge up to $100 a month ($1,200 annually) for a room with a window.

ADDITIONAL Fees

Costs beyond rent sometimes seem endless. They range from application and administrative fees, security deposit, renters’ insurance to utilities company yearly fee. Other charges include monthly bills, parking, pets (if needed), late fees and possible damages.

UIUC Housing RESOURCES:

Daily Illini Housing Guide: This is a helpful resource to help you find your ideal apartment you are looking for.

Daily Illini Housing Fair: The Daily Illini host a fair with the top housing companies around UIUC every Fall and Spring semester at the Illini Union. Follow them on Instagram for Fall 2026.

Krista Stucchio

When Moving in: Take move-in photos of the apartment and report any damages or issues immediately

Lastly, make sure to take photos of the apartment when you move in and report any damages and problems. Having evidence will always be your best friend when it comes to damage and moving out fees.

Signing a lease agreement is an important step into adulthood, there’s a lot of responsibilities and legal consequences involved in this decision. First time renters may need support like a guarantor to be able to cover their financial obligations due to the lack of experience, credit score and renting history. It’s important to stay informed about laws involving your rights as a lease holder by asking questions and doing your own research.