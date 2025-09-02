The Ultimate Transfer Student Guide: Learning How to Make Yourself Feel at Home on Campus 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The start of a new school year can be difficult, especially for a transfer student. It feels like you’re a freshman ALL over again. New school, new campus to navigate, new classes and new clubs. Oh, and let’s not forget, having to make new friends. While this sounds overwhelming, it’s really the perfect opportunity to start fresh. So embrace the change, follow this guide and make your college experience memorable!

Get Involved!

I know, I know. I’ve heard this phrase a million times before, too. But as a transfer student myself, I can now finally admit that it’s true! Getting involved on campus is truly the best thing you can do for yourself! Whether it’s joining a student organization, finding a student employment opportunity or interning on campus. It will make all the difference in reaching your personal and professional goals. Not only does it provide you with the opportunity to meet people with similar interests, but it also gets your name out there. This is also a great way to build up your resume and prepare yourself for a future career!

Don’t Be Afraid to Initiate Conversations

College is hard. It can feel lonely, but it doesn’t have to be. Personally, nothing scares me more than walking into a room of people who I don’t know. To counteract this, I have made a few goals for myself, and I suggest you do the same. In an effort to be more social, I have made a goal for myself to talk to at least one new person a day. This could be a student in my class, a faculty member, a professor, or even a complete stranger. I have learned that a simple compliment can strike up a great conversation, which could lead to valuable connections and even lifelong friendships. It feels nerve-racking at first, but over time, your confidence builds more and more!

Try New Things

Take a risk and try something new! Chances are, you won’t regret it. Join a new club on campus, invite a new friend to get coffee, stop at that restaurant that just opened down the street, apply for that job you’ve been eyeing, or take that class you’ve been wanting to take. Don’t hold back! Now is the time to embrace the unknown and take some chances. You never know what the future may bring!

College is only as difficult as you make it out to be. Have fun, make memories, and most importantly, enjoy yourself! If I could go back in time, I probably would have made more of an effort to be outgoing. But hey, everything turned out more than okay! Just don’t be too hard on yourself :)