The Ultimate Galentine’s Charcuterie Board: Snacks, Sweets And More!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Galentine’s day is all about friendships, fun and of course, having good food to celebrate with is an absolute must. And what better to bring your friends together than an over the top charcuterie board (just like your friend group)? Whether you are sipping on a beverage while wearing your best pajamas or having a full blown dress up event with your girls, this ultimate Galentine’s charcuterie board has everything you will need: savory bites, sweet treats and more!

1) Cheese (of course!)

When you think of charcuterie boards for any occasion, what do you think about? Cheese. It’s a classic and something that you can very rarely go wrong with. There are so many varieties, so here are a couple of my favorite examples to help you out!

Brie: Soft, creamy, and always a crowd pleaser, just like your friend who gives the best advice.

Sharp Cheddar: Bold and reliable, for the friend that tells it like it is.

2) Meats and Meat Free (for those who are vegetarian)

No matter what your dietary preferences, there’s something for everyone, since everyone is invited (duh). It’s Galentines for your entire friend group, not only a select few :)

Salami & Prosciutto: Something to cut the cheese for a savory bite, you can arrange them into little flowers to add more for decoration purposes.

Meat-Free options: Try meat-free deli slices, chickpeas or marinated olives for the plant-based queens in your group.

3) The Way to My Through Heart is Sugar

No Galentines is complete without chocolate! Add a mix of the finest and playful desserts for the perfect sweet treat!

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries: A staple of Valentine’s Day and relatively easy to make. Just melt some chocolate, cover strawberries and set it aside till cooled. Classic, like that one friend that is always put together.

Macarons: Because nothing says “I love my friends” like overpriced, yet very delicious cookies.

4) Fruits, Nuts and Extras!

Balance all the cheese, meats and sweets with something refreshing!

Grapes and Berries: Easy to find in February and adds brightness to the board.

Candied Nuts: A sweet and crunchy surprise.

Honey and Jams: Drizzle over for an elegant taste, and dip bread into the honey for a delicious treat.

Sourdough Bread: Crisp, warm bread is a perfect add-on for cheeses and pairs perfectly with just about anything.

5) Drinks and Decor

Pair your board with fun, heart themed decorations, fairy lights to spruce up the place, cute plates and a killer playlist to make all the difference. For drinks, NA beverages are all the rage, and if you need inspiration, make sure to check out my latest article (shameless self plug) on The Trending Beverages of 2025.

This Galentine’s, embrace your ride or dies with a board as fabulous as your friendships. Cheers to love, laughter and lots and lots of cheese!