The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Is it just me or is coming back to your courses after spring break stressful? Personally, I feel as though the coursework is heavy, and there’s just so much to do! If you feel overwhelmed like I do, then here’s what we’re going to do.

Organization

For starters, let’s become organized. This means writing down all of your upcoming assignments and exams. Keep track of your classes, appointments, extracurriculars, etc. I know that becoming organized might be tedious and take forever, but it’s necessary. If you are the person who writes absolutely nothing down and goes off of your memory, then that’s great. However, try to write down what you have upcoming, so you can plan your week and your days around what you need to accomplish.

Attendance

Make sure to attend all of your classes even if attendance isn’t mandatory. At this point in the semester, it’s too easy to stop going to class. I understand that we’re probably all a little burnt out even though we just had spring break. Girl, just think about it. We have two months left of the academic school year. We have got this! We cannot give up now. With this being said, give yourself an incentive to go to class. Do whatever you have to do to have your butt in class!

Schedule + Plan

Each week, plan out all of the assignments and extra things that you need to get done. Allow yourself enough time to complete your coursework, and don’t overbook yourself. Admittedly, I have a problem with piling a lot of coursework on Monday, and then being disappointed when I don’t get all of my work done. The moral of the story: don’t overbook yourself like me. Give yourself adequate time for studying and completing assignments.

Be Productive

Productivity can look different for each person. Some people enjoy completing coursework in the comforts of their own room or space. Others find getting work done at a coffee shop more beneficial. Whichever type of person you are, work in the environment in which you are most productive. Put yourself in a space where you can work and work for hours (but take a little break obviously). When I sit down to WORK, I put on music and put my phone face down. I get in a mode to complete as much of what is on my agenda as possible.

Breaks + You Time

I cannot stress the importance of breaks enough. You need to allow your mind some time to rest when you’re continuously studying or doing work. My rule of thumb is that I need to take a break when I’m getting frustrated or when I’m starting to not understand what I’m reading. In the case of either of these situations, I’ve found taking a breather extremely helpful.

Among all of the time spent in class and completing academic coursework, you need time for yourself. This could mean going to the gym, reading a good book, scrolling on your phone, hanging out with friends, doing skin care, etc. You need to do multiple things a day for YOU. I know that it may feel like you’re drowning in coursework and stuff to do, but you need to do something that makes you feel good. Take some time for yourself, and put your mental health over your academic. YOU will always come first before a grade.