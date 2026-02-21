The Perfect Valentine’s-Themed Lego Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who finally has a valentine this year, I would love nothing more than to do one of our favorite activities together: build Legos. As an avid Lego lover, I have plenty of Valentine’s-themed sets that will make the perfect gift.

Starting off strong is the bonsai tree. I just recently built this set and loved it. It’s not necessarily a Valentine’s themed build, but if you use the pink and white design instead of the green, it can easily fit the vibe of this holiday. This took me about an hour to build because of all the small pieces. If you easily get stressed out by a lot of detail, this set might not be for you because it requires putting small flowers and frogs on the leaves, and can feel repetitive after a while.

Next up is the ever-classic rose bouquets. You can choose between pink or red, and they come with baby’s breath designs to fill in the bouquet. I have the red set and I love how realistic it is because I can have flowers in my room all the time. I think the pink set has a more unique feel to it because the shade of pink is gorgeous, but both are fun to build, especially with your valentine! There are also small rose sets you can buy if you don’t want to break the bank that take a few minutes to build.

If you or your valentine don’t like roses, there’s also a tulip bouquet to build! I, unfortunately, don’t have this set, but it’s definitely a good purchase from what my friends have told me. It has a lot of small pieces, as you’ll notice most of the Lego botanical sets do, and it can get repetitive when making multiple flowers, but the end result is beautiful.

If you want to take a different route other than flowers, my recommendation is the Lego love birds. I think this set is unique and I don’t see it often. I also don’t own this Lego, but it’s perfect for you and your significant other or valentine. This is one of the less repetitive builds because it has multiple parts and color schemes, so if you’re looking for more of a challenge, this set is definitely for you. My favorite part is the birds that rest on the tree because they go with the love theme of this holiday.

My final recommendation isn’t actually available at Lego, but you can get it through Etsy. If you’re also an avid Lego lover, then you can create customizable Lego people of you and your valentine. I think this idea is so cute and it can be used as a year-round present, so if you missed your chance in February, there are plenty more occasions coming up.

There are so many more options available, but these are some of my personal favorites. Have a happy Valentine’s Day!