The Perfect Brands to Curate Your Fall Style

When I think of fall styles, I picture thick sweaters and jeans. Nothing beats the warmth of a huge knitted sweater when the wind is blowing in the air and the feeling of a breeze through your body. I’ve always wanted the perfect sweater I could wear in the chilly weather and the cutest jeans to go with it. So here are a few brands that will shape the perfect fall style of cozy sweaters and jeans.

1. Abercrombie & Fitch

For those who have seen the movie While You Were Sleeping, starring Sandra Bullock, the movie is set during Christmas and Sandra Bullock’s character always wore the most comfortable-looking oversized, knitted sweaters. I knew I wanted that kind of sweater for the fall and winter. So, I found Abercombie & Fitch and started shopping there for sweaters. They have adorable big knit sweaters as well as sweaters that are thin that you can button up. They mostly sell clothes that are neutral during the fall/winter so if that sounds like you then A&F will be perfect for you! Abercrombie also has long coats for fall and winter, and the comfiest jeans that are timeless for any age group. Though they are rather on the expensive side for us college students, I always find the best finds in the sale section, just with a little patience and determination.

2. Pacsun

Pacsun is one of the more affordable brands for sweaters and other tops. They have a variety of different sweaters, and their style is targeted towards mostly people in college or high school. On their website they have lots of sales, especially during the fall and winter, so you can find sweaters and long-sleeved tops on sale at good prices. Their sweaters can be oversized while also cropped, and one thing about Pacsun is they’ll always have colorful clothes If you prefer a colorful wardrobe for fall… Pacsun is for you!

3. Free people

Along with Abercombie & Fitch I think the most essential brand to a fall style is Free People. There has been a trend in barrel jeans at Free People that are incredibly cute for fall. Free People sell lots of cardigans and big knit sweaters, along with cashmere thin sweaters. For accessories they have the softest scarves for fall and winter that are actually thick, so they can keep you warm. You can always add a belt to jeans that makes an outfit even better. Free People is one of the best brands for fall, however it is quite expensive, so you can definitely add these clothes to a wish list!

4. Brandy melville

One of the more affordable and adolescent brands in Brandy Melville. They have a variety of sweaters that are mostly simple sweaters. Although they sell one size for all–only making it accessible to some–they make their sweaters and hoodies oversized, allowing more people to wear them. Brandy Melville is also very trendy with relatively fair prices. Brandy Melville doesn’t have many accessories, but you can never go wrong with one of their sweaters.