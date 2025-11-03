The Importance of Friendship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My teen years are coming to a close, as I’m 19 years old now. I’ve been spending some time reflecting on my teen years and how I’ve grown as an individual. Something that I always keep coming back to on how grateful I am for is my female friendships. I’ve found my friendships to be one of the most valuable things in my life. I think often we can take them for granted, but I would not be the woman I am today without any of them.

Throughout your life you’re gonna have friendships that come and go. Whether or not they stay, I’ve found every one of them to be impactful. My friendships that have ended have taught me either how to be a better person, or help me realize what I value within people. But most importantly, those that have stayed have shown me the endless possibilities of the world. They’ve shown me an endless amount of kindness and grace even at times I don’t deserve it. I’ve always admired that, and try to return it to my friends.

Particularly my female friendships are the ones that I hold close to my heart. When I look at my girl friends, I have the most admiration towards them. They are the most hardworking, intelligent and most beautiful people I know. They all have very different interests and quirks about them that I love. They’ve shown me that there’s so many ways to enjoy and love life. They’ve taught me to be very compassionate, and I most certainly see the world much differently than I once had. I thank them everyday for that.

Ultimately, I think as you grow up, especially as a girl in your teen years, having someone to lean on and go through a similar stage of life as you is vital. Someone seeing you for exactly who you are without judgement is something that everyone appreciates at one point or another. Sometimes these are the people that last a lifetime, and you’ll always get to look back on your life with each other. It’s like they’re your second spouse. Truly, friendships are a fundamental piece of our lives and bring you joy like no other.

I often find myself scrolling through my camera roll looking at goofy videos of my friends and I, just reminiscing. It’s a beautiful thing to have a friendship, they not only help you grow but then you get to watch them blossom into a wonderful person. I cannot wait to see what my friends accomplish in the future, because I’m sure they’ll do amazing things. There’s always something to look forward to with them. Friendships are something everyone needs and should cherish.