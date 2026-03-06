The End of an Era: 2026 Makeup May Not be the New 2016

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone’s been saying that 2026 is just the new 2016, but there are definitely some big differences. We’ve switched our chokers for longer, possibly daintier, necklaces, and the Adidas Gazelles have turned into Sambas. Obviously, not everyone has given up their 2016 vibe, but pop culture trends are always changing, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when each fad began. However, I want to focus on one of the most drastic changes we have made since 2016: the downfall of bold eye makeup.

For those of you who might not have been involved in the 2016 makeup trends, here’s a simple breakdown. Think of bright and bold colors, or a strong smokey eye if you wanted a more sultry look. Cut creases were something that you could not go without, and speaking of harsh lines, eyebrows needed to be shaped to perfection in an almost block-like style. I’ve always made more simple choices with my eye makeup, on account of not knowing how to do it despite all of the tutorials I scoured (yes, including James Charles). But I admired the makeup artists that would make literal art with some of the most precise details I’ve ever seen squeezed on such a small canvas that is the eyelid.

Around 2020 was when we finally realized that eyebrow blindness was a real thing, thus the fluffy brow became popular. Eyeshadow started to become less of a statement and the winged eyeliner took its place. At least for me, my TikTok was also filled with creative eyeliner styles. People would put stars, dots or any small design in the corners of their eyes to add a flare to their look, which was something I could never master. This phase was the step in between heavy makeup and the “clean girl” makeup, where eyeliner became virtually absent.

It’s been 10 years since 2016, which I still can’t fathom, and it has become apparent with the latest makeup trends. As years progress, eye makeup has started to become more minimal and the “clean girl” aesthetic has taken over. At the end of the day, doing your makeup should be something to express yourself and make you feel confident. Personally, I think that people should start to wear bolder styles again because the world felt so much more colorful in 2016, when makeup was at its peak.

As for what lies ahead of us, that’s unclear. I’m ready to bring back the Y2K looks, with more pastels and colorful eye shadows popping up. I’m not exactly one to follow makeup trends, but I do enjoy watching GRWMs and occasionally experimenting when I have time. No matter what, your style is for you to decide, and trends are exactly that: trends. But make sure to have fun and don’t be afraid to try new things! You’ll always get a compliment when you try something unique.