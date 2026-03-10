The Clean Girl Era is Over: Whimsy is Taking over Fashion in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion trends in the past few years have been characterized by less patterns, monochromatic sets and a sleek style, but where is the fun in that? With pop culture trends like “2026 is the new 2016,” Zara Larsson’s newfound colorful aesthetic and a romanticization of the era of millennial optimism, the people yearn for an adventurous and fun wardrobe. As the weather warms up and melts away the winter sadness, spring and summer fashion will be filled with whimsical trends to match. Here are my predictions on how the girls will be dressing whimsically in spring and summer of 2026.

Patterns galore

Spring and summer 2025 might have been the year of solid color two-piece sets with a sprinkle of cheetah print here and there, but warm weather fashion in 2026 is taking it up a notch. While there’s no denying cheetah print was all over summer 2025 fashion, I predict spring and summer 2026 will be filled with polka dots, plaid, stripes, varieties of prints meshed together in unique patterns and deer print. Yes, you read that right. The spotted deer print is starting to slowly catch the attention of the fashion-obsessed, and I predict it will become more mainstream by summertime. For girls looking to step away from the monochromatic and streamlined clean girl aesthetic, a fun pattern will be a popular way to branch out and add more whimsy to a plain wardrobe.

Lots of colors

Spring and summer fashion typically comes with a lot of muted pastels, but I predict bright colors will be the trend of spring and summer 2026. Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” album tour’s Lisa Frank-meets-beachy aesthetic has sparked a resurgence of borderline-neon pinks, blues, oranges, reds and yellows in summertime fashion, which I am already seeing as I shop for spring break vacation clothes. In 2026, the girls won’t be afraid to add bold pops of color to their wardrobe. I think we will also see a resurgence of a lot of 2000’s nostalgic color combinations, such as pink and brown or pink and green.

Fun textured Fabrics

The typical clothes hitting stores nowadays are all full of polyester, and I predict by summer the girls will be over it. Instead, people will be seeking out interesting textures to spice up their wardrobe. Think lace, rhinestones, big sequins or crocheted pieces. Playing with textures is a fun way to add a little flair to a once boring outfit. I predict that, in particular, flowy lace-trimmed babydoll tank tops will be everywhere as well as skirts and dresses with lace overlays.

While these trends may become popularized in the coming months, whimsy in fashion is really all about unique self-expression. Finding the pieces that bring you joy to look at and make you feel confident is always key. As you shop for your spring and summer wardrobe, dare to branch out from the mainstream and seek out those fun pieces that bring you joy.