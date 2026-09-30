The Bustling Cul-De-Sac That Slowly Fizzled Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There were many other kids in the cul-de-sac that I ended up playing with frequently. There were boys who lived directly across from and next to our townhouse. There was an older girl diagonally from me. There were also other kids across the street from the cul-de-sac that came over frequently. We became a big group that came out together almost every day to play.

Some of my fondest childhood memories came from my time playing outside at the cul-de-sac. One memory was a familiar chime that I would hear from a distance. An ice cream truck, which would always circle around our court because of us kids always running around. As soon as we heard the melody, we would scatter to our respective houses, asking our parents for a dollar so that we could buy the ice cream. I remember we would compare our purchases, fighting over which one was better as the sugary substance dribbled down our chins. I still believe my SpongeBob SquarePants ice cream was a clear winner (I mean, come on, its eyeballs were bubblegum!).

There were lots of moments of learning too. The older girl who lived diagonally from me taught me how to pogo stick. I was coaxed into playing cricket because apparently I was a really good bowler. I built snow forts, discovered sunflower seeds that my neighbor’s dad would pour into our hands and became better at accepting defeat when it came to bicycle races.

Our time was also filled with lively conversations. We would compare our scented stickers we got from our papers at school, scratching and sniffing them to see if the scent actually matched the image shown. Some of us would talk about the games we played on our Nintendo DS, our favorite colors and the books we were reading.

However, as time passed, the cul-de-sac became quieter. There were fewer shoes running around the pavement, fewer goofy conversations floating around, fewer times the ice cream truck could be heard. Almost all the kids and their families moved out. Those who stayed became preoccupied teenagers, too busy and just not as interested in playing outside anymore. They grew out of it. Myself included.

Eventually, my family also moved. It feels bittersweet knowing the cul-de-sac that was filled with laughter and fun drifted into silence. But I’m grateful that I got to experience that childhood bliss and have my own little world right there. I got to be a kid who just wanted to play outside with the other neighborhood kids. I hope kids today get to be that too.