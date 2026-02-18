The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have noticed a familiar question continuing to surface around Valentine’s Day, both from others, and myself: What am I even supposed to buy?! What gift most expresses the admiration, compassion, thoughtfulness and adoration you have towards your Valentine…

…and how much does it cost?

For HER

The new age of gift-giving to women is less about the cost and all about the sentiment. Yet, still, women will always appreciate a little treat here and there. Here is how to do both:

Bouquet of Little Gifts: The newest trend on TikTok and Instagram. This bouquet isn’t your average store-bought arrangement, but your new best friend! Within the bouquet, people buy smaller-sized, festive surprises to place within. On skewers, people are putting gift cards, chocolates, small makeup items and notes to buff up the bouquet and make it more of a present rather than a last-resort. It’s affordable and simple, yet creative and meaningful. And it’s sure to make her happy! Cozy Couture: Blankets, fuzzy socks, pajama sets—what more could a girl want? They might seem pricey, but the deals are out there. Amazon has faux-fur throw blankets for $10–$25 in tons of colors. Fuzzy socks are everywhere—from boutiques to Target and Walmart—for under $10. And PJ sets are back in style with cute options on Amazon and sites like Brandy Melville for under $30. Get all three and you’ve got yourself the holy trinity of women’s comfort—the PERFECT Valentine’s day bundle! Skincare Must-Haves: In a world full of “clean-girl,” skincare has boomed in marking the top of wishlists. Face masks, eye patches and serums have all made their rounds as “stocking stuffers”… why not bring them back for Valentines? These items can all be found at stores like Target or Walmart in bundles, so you can get a few for the price of one. Make her Valentines day like a DIY spa, she’s sure to love it.

FOR HIM

Most times men don’t even know what they want, which makes them virtually impossible to shop for! Here is your guide to keeping it “chill” on the gifts while also getting him something he will use and appreciate: