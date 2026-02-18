The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
I have noticed a familiar question continuing to surface around Valentine’s Day, both from others, and myself: What am I even supposed to buy?! What gift most expresses the admiration, compassion, thoughtfulness and adoration you have towards your Valentine…
…and how much does it cost?
For HER
The new age of gift-giving to women is less about the cost and all about the sentiment. Yet, still, women will always appreciate a little treat here and there. Here is how to do both:
- Bouquet of Little Gifts: The newest trend on TikTok and Instagram. This bouquet isn’t your average store-bought arrangement, but your new best friend! Within the bouquet, people buy smaller-sized, festive surprises to place within. On skewers, people are putting gift cards, chocolates, small makeup items and notes to buff up the bouquet and make it more of a present rather than a last-resort. It’s affordable and simple, yet creative and meaningful. And it’s sure to make her happy!
- Cozy Couture: Blankets, fuzzy socks, pajama sets—what more could a girl want? They might seem pricey, but the deals are out there. Amazon has faux-fur throw blankets for $10–$25 in tons of colors. Fuzzy socks are everywhere—from boutiques to Target and Walmart—for under $10. And PJ sets are back in style with cute options on Amazon and sites like Brandy Melville for under $30. Get all three and you’ve got yourself the holy trinity of women’s comfort—the PERFECT Valentine’s day bundle!
- Skincare Must-Haves: In a world full of “clean-girl,” skincare has boomed in marking the top of wishlists. Face masks, eye patches and serums have all made their rounds as “stocking stuffers”… why not bring them back for Valentines? These items can all be found at stores like Target or Walmart in bundles, so you can get a few for the price of one. Make her Valentines day like a DIY spa, she’s sure to love it.
FOR HIM
Most times men don’t even know what they want, which makes them virtually impossible to shop for! Here is your guide to keeping it “chill” on the gifts while also getting him something he will use and appreciate:
- Candles: …Something men will never get for themselves! Candles can be found online or in stores for under 20 dollars and last for months on end. They have strong, simple and staple scents, elevating a room and enhancing their living space. Candles are always appreciated and seamlessly create a warm, rugged and sophisticated ambiance to be enjoyed by him!
- Shared Moments: A perfect, easy and meaningful gift sometimes just starts with allowing his interests to shine through. A movie night watching his favorite, a dinner made by you with all his ideal choices, rounds at the driving range or endless hours of playing 2K…showing attentiveness and appreciation for his time means more than money ever could, and it doesn’t cost much!
- Customized and Crafty: A thoughtful way to show how much he means to you… without spending a lot. From engraved wallets to personalized mugs and photo collages, there are plenty of meaningful options. A stylish new wallet feels practical yet special and a coffee mug with a favorite memory adds a sweet touch to his mornings. And of course, a custom photo collage—whether it be a book, photo cube or hand-made frame—is always a heartfelt favorite!