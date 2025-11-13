The Best Drugstore Makeup Products that Work Just as Well as High End

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you wear mascara, the Maybelline Sky High Mascara is a must-try. Depending on the store, it usually sells between $10 – $15. This mascara does not clump, stays on all day and is easy to remove with makeup remover or oil. It comes in a water-proof formula along with the original for those beach days where you still want to wear a little makeup. I can attest that this formula stays on for the whole day, even if you are underwater! Additionally, this mascara only requires a few applications to get your lashes looking longer, more luscious and defined. Additionally, this mascara is not hard to find! One can most likely find it at any Target, Walmart, drug store or pharmacy. It’s a great price, performs well and is easy to find in stores. What’s not to love!

Elf is known for its affordable and effective products, and the Glow Reviver Lip Oil is a great example. It really lives up to its name because the glow it gives your lips is unreal! It also contains moisturizing ingredients like squalene, avocado oil and jojoba oil to give your lips long-term benefits. The lip oil comes in lots of different tints to match any color pallet, and it applies and feels like a gloss. They aren’t overpowering, give a natural look and the applicator is soft and just the right size. The lip oil sells for just $9, which is an amazing price. There are some lip products out there that can go for over $100, and pricing that is insane for the small amount of product that you receive. The Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil is the perfect lip product for any occasion. It can be worn on its own and it also applies nicely over lipstick as well. It’s truly a great addition to any routine.

If you’re looking for a foundation that blends right into your skin, stays on all day and gives your face a natural glow, then the L’Oreal True Match Foundation is just the right pick for you. For just $13.99, this foundation is not only affordable, but high quality. The formula feels like a serum and the pump doesn’t create leaks or messes. Additionally, the formula is non-comedogenic, which means that it will not clog your pores. It’s perfect for anyone with oily, dry or combination skin. It lasts all day and provides great coverage, so it’s perfect for a night out, day to day wear or even for a base for stage makeup. It blends into your skin with just a few swipes of a brush or taps of a beauty blender, and truly feels like you’re wearing nothing. The brand includes a wide range of shades, so anyone can find their true match. It truly is a foundation perfect for any skin or occasion for an affordable price.

These three products can all be found at your local pharmacy, Target or Walmart. Being a college student sometimes means that we have to put ourselves on a budget, but don’t worry, you can still have a great makeup routine while not breaking the bank.