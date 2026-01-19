The Best Cozy Game to Play Over Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Is Stardew Valley the best cozy game to snuggle up with this break? In short, I think so!

So what’s Stardew Valley about? This game lets you play as a farmer who recently inherited their grandfather’s farm and quit their corporate job to move to this farm and start fresh. At the start of the game, you will meet Lewis, the town mayor, and Robin, a carpenter and resident in Pelican Town. After meeting them, you come to find out that your grandfather’s farm has been abandoned for quite a while, and you must work to clean and restore its beauty before his ghost comes to check on you around year 3. While your central goal is to work on the betterment of your farm, there is much more to do throughout and outside the town. The best part about this game is the variety. There’s many different ways to play it.

Farming

When most people discuss Stardew Valley, the number one topic that comes up is farming. Whether you’re planting rows of seasonal crops or raising a barn full of animals, farming is at the center of the game’s economy and progression. Each choice, what to grow, which animals to care for, and how to organize your fields, shapes both your daily routine and your long-term goals. Beyond the basics of farming, you can transform your harvest into artisan goods like wine, cheese, jam and truffle oil, dramatically increasing their value.

Mining

The best way to gain material throughout your progression is mining, initially at the mines in the mountain and eventually at the Skull Cavern in the desert. Mining helps the player’s progression throughout the game, allowing players to build structures, upgrade their tools, and advance in other avenues throughout the game. This aspect of the game is also best for those who are interested in occasionally fast-paced gameplay, as these mines contain monsters and challenges.

Villagers

My favorite aspect of this game is the interactions with villagers and the bachelors/bachelorettes. A big component of your journey in Pelican Town centers around your marriage to one villager in the town. There are plenty of options for spouses, from a doctor and a poet to a teacher and a bartender. Each spouse has their own backstory and goals, with some even changing their personalities and long-term goals when they meet you. However, if marriage is not your thing, you can instead become roommates with Krobus, a cute monster who lives in the town sewers.

Fishing

Potentially the most difficult aspect of the game is fishing. While farming rewards patience and planning, fishing requires precision, timing, and luck. Each season brings its own fish, many of which only appear under specific conditions like weather, time of day, or location. On top of that, the game hides a handful of legendary fish in remote corners of the map, each one requiring expert skill and upgraded gear to reel in.

Secrets

Lastly, as you play through the game, you will start to notice that there are many secrets throughout the valley. There are secret characters like Mr. Qi, secret notes to uncover with the help of a magnifying glass, a secret casino in the desert, and hidden secrets sprinkled throughout the game. So every time you replay the game, there is always something new to uncover, new sets of dialogue to hear, and new ways to decorate your house and farm.