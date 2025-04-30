The Beauty Of Intentional Gift Giving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Often when we buy our loved ones gifts, we tend to just buy whatever is “trendy” or just looks pretty. But giving gifts that actually cater to one’s interest and are thoughtful just mean so much more. Intentional gift giving is something that I really have grown to appreciate as I’ve gotten older, and I’m sure a lot of others do as well.

Intentional gift giving, and the love language of gift giving is truly so beautiful. It really shows someone how much you care and are paying attention to them. It makes them feel like they matter and are important to you. This is such a great way to give a gift. Rather than just buying something off of Amazon’s list of “Top 30 gifts for teens”.

Intentional gift giving is done by picking out items, making something that is important to the receiver, or something they may have mentioned years ago. It doesn’t need to be the most extravagant present. You can go to a thrift or antique store to find something unique that really speaks to the person you’re buying a gift for. By going to places such as those, the gifts can be much more curated towards the person and be very unique. Another route to take is to create something like painting their favorite childhood cartoon character. Doing gift giving this way brings so much more of a sentimental value than a piece of clothing or technology. This is a gift with intention, not passive giving.

At least for myself, some of my most cherished gifts are from friends or family that gave me something that reminded me of the past, or something that I currently love. Especially when it’s handpicked and you can tell the person put a lot of effort into the gift it means so much. Those gifts are simply irreplaceable.

This has definitely been my favorite way of gift giving, and the process of it is not quick. This can take a while, but the end results are worth it when you see how happy it can make someone. I’ve been doing this for a while, and I would say gift giving is one of my love languages. In fact, it makes shopping more fun to me when I’m looking for those hidden treasures for my loved ones.

So, if you’re currently trying to plan out gifts and may be struggling with ideas, consider what the recipient truly loves or reminds them of your relationship. Gifts like these are something they will never forget. Intentionally gift giving truly ignites your creativity, and displays your thoughtfulness as an individual. The price means nothing when your love shines through the gift.