The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

In a world of TikTok and influencers that endlessly throw products at us and support consumerism I think there needs to be more of an emphasis on how we are supporting/fueling ourselves mentally because this has such a huge impact on our outward body. As a society of women, we are so much more than just girly girls who love make-up and clothes. There’s so much more to beauty than just materialistic products that get fed to us by companies that are male dominated. A lot of emphasis gets placed on finding the best make-up routines and beauty/skin care products, while less attention is given to think that women do to be the beautiful, amazing, strong, intelligent women that they are.

Having been a dancer for 8 years of my life, it’s been such an important thing for me to rediscover ways to incorporate movement back into my daily life as I transitioned into college. Ranging from a short HGW outside to a cycle class at the ARC. Even the simple act of going to yoga and taking that time to stretch my body and just exist in that room with a dozen other girls making this small commitment to ourselves that has an even bigger ripple effect to all other areas of our lives. As simple as a movement that yoga is I find myself leaving class on a high and in an even better mood and place mentally because I took the time to move my body. The crazy thing is the second you start to take care of your body in all the other ways that don’t include the perfect make-up routine and put together outfit people start to see you glow from the inside out.

Arianna Tucker / Her Campus

It’s easy to find all the influencers on the internet selling their go to material goods to be beautiful, but how we feel on the inside is often overlooked. When we get so caught up in our own outward beauty it takes a toll on us inwardly which is why it’s so important to find the things that help us glow from the inside out. When we feel good about ourselves mentally then we in turn feel better outwardly and wear the things that make us happy and we FEEL beautiful, not just look it. There is a power to this kind of beauty, and it can be hard to master. Find the things that fuel you and take the time to invest in doing those things, so you feel beautiful all around. Because we are more than just a pretty face.