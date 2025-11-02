The Art of the Autumn Morning: How to Find Joy in Getting Ready

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is fast approaching, the leaves are starting to turn, the breeze is cooling down and the sun suddenly disappears by 6pm. For some, this season brings about the warm and fuzzy feeling of comfort. For others, the coming of fall means days start to feel a little heavier, getting out of bed becomes increasingly difficult and the task of getting ready in the morning simply feels like a chore. However, I am a strong believer in the power of a good morning routine so in this article, I will be sharing some of my tips to getting ready in the morning, even when it feels impossible.

Preparation

Ok, first things first, preparation is everything. For me, the key to making my mornings less overwhelming is the simple act of setting myself up for success the night before. This can take many forms, whether it be laying out your outfit or packing your school bag, these little acts can take a huge weight off your shoulders the next morning. Making these small preparations ahead of time will free up mental space to do other things— like actually enjoying your morning. Plus, it’s one less excuse to stay under the covers. There’s something about waking up to an outfit you’re excited to wear that makes getting out of bed a little bit easier.

skincare

Another tip is to have or create a simple skincare/beauty routine that will make you feel refreshed. The key to this truly is keeping it simple; something that will wake you up but doesn’t take up your entire morning. You really don’t need anything crazy, it’s about finding a routine that will make you feel put together. For me (most of the time) it involves doing my hair, putting on some blush, concealer, mascara and of course, lipgloss. My roommate and I often describe it as “making ourselves feel human again.” Specifically on those hard mornings, these tiny acts of self-love are a game changer.

Music

This next tip is one I swear by: Music in the morning. Having a little tune playing in the background of my own personal GRWM truly adds a whimsical spin to my morning. I think it’s helpful to curate a morning playlist that you know will put you in a good mood or even just wake you up. I often find myself dancing a little during my morning ritual. Music can really shift the mood in an instant and turn your morning routine from something you dread to something you look forward to! If you’re not huge on music, you might enjoy a podcast or show to liven up your morning.

finally

Remember that getting ready in the morning isn’t just about clothes or makeup—it’s about mindset. On tough days, give yourself grace. You don’t have to look your best to feel your best, but taking small, intentional steps toward caring for yourself can make a big difference. Celebrate the little wins, like making it out the door on time. Fall may bring darker mornings and colder days, but with a little effort and self-kindness, you can still start each day feeling warm and confident.