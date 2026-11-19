This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every college student loves a side hustle. We are always looking for ways to make a little extra money and Depop may be the solution. Depop is essentially online thrifting. Every day, people are selling their own clothes and accessories. This past summer, I discovered the art of selling my clothes on Depop. Every girl goes through her closet occasionally. Styles and trends are constantly changing and so is your personal style.

Here are three tips for making your Depop successful:

1. Post COnstantly

Depop is like social media; the more often you list clothing items, the more the algorithm will push your listings. After I cleaned out my closet, I made a pile of clothes I wanted to sell. I would then dedicate one to two hours to taking pictures of my clothes, including the front, back, tag, any notable details and any rips or tears in the item. After I have taken all my pictures, I fill out the rest of the listing, including the brand, color and size of the items. Most importantly, I add hashtags to help push my listing to buyers. I then slowly upload my listing over a week or two to keep interacting with the app.

2. Respond and ship quickly

Customer service is really important to getting good reviews on Depop. On Depop, people can make offers on your items and ask questions; make sure you have notifications on and respond to them promptly. Once a buyer has officially bought your item, I always send a little note via the app, thanking them for their purchase and letting them know I will ship the item in a couple of days. I additionally follow up with the buyer to let them know I have dropped their item off at the post office.

3. Personalize orders

When selling on Depop, you are essentially a small business. So, making connections with your customers is really important. I invested in cute shipping bags and wrote little notes in my packages, thanking the customer and encouraging them to leave a review. On occasion, I will also add little extras into my packages. For example, if there is another item on your page that isn’t selling, I sometimes include it in a package. I have also considered adding little stickers or little accessories, making my packages more unique. If that feels like too much extra effort, though, I highly recommend buying those shipping bags and folding the item neatly in the package.

All in all, what you get out of Depop is exactly what you put into it. The more effort you make, the more you’ll make! Good luck selling!