This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We live in a world where we are surrounded by advancing technology and social media. You may not hear about too many people reading nowadays. But, here are some reasons why you should and what makes this hobby special. Reading is more than just looking at words on a page. It is a chance to escape from reality and to discover something new. Whether it’s a romance novel that makes your heart race, a mystery that keeps you guessing until the last chapter, or a fantasy with castles and dragons, every story means something different. There is an art to reading and sometimes the beauty lies in the smallest details.

Ella Kruse

Part of the magic of reading is the ability to step into someone else’s world. Sure, you can do this by watching films and movies. But, the human ability to imagine can be way more enjoyable. Within a few pages of a good book, you can find yourself transported to a different city, another time period, or a place that exists only in someone’s imagination. Books allow us to experience lives beyond our own which introduce us to unfamiliar emotions and perspectives. They remind us that there is always more to learn and that sometimes the best way to understand the world is through someone else’s story; whether that be fiction or nonfiction.

Reading also encourages us to slow down. With so much of our daily lives involving us being consumed by our screens, sitting down and opening a book requires a different kind of attention. Instead of quickly moving from one thing to the next, reading allows us to become immersed in a single story. We imagine the scenes and connect with characters.

Of course, not every book will become a favorite, and not every reading experience has to be meaningful or life-changing either. But, don’t let that discourage you. There is a book out there for everyone. Even if you are someone who claims to not like reading. There is no right or wrong way to read. Whether you finish a book in one weekend or take several months to get through it, what matters is finding enjoyment in the process.

At its core, the art of reading is about discovering what speaks to you. It is about finding stories that make you feel something by learning from perspectives you may have never considered before. A book does not have to be a masterpiece to leave a lasting impression. Sometimes, all it takes is one sentence, one character, or one unexpected ending to remind us why we fell in love with reading in the first place. So, the next time you find yourself reaching for your phone, crack open a novel and let your imagination run wild. I promise you won’t regret it.