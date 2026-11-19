This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are forever changing throughout the phases of life. Existence is built by those pivotal periods that redefine who we are. With every new school, job or location, we alter and develop. We learn more about ourselves and subsequently learn more about who we want to be. Each step is imperative to our development, as these chapters individually unify to create a stronger, more balanced person. These moments all lead to who we are right now in this present moment. Yet, we often fall into the habit of judging our past phases and our past selves. We blame and ridicule our earlier versions, forgetting that deep down, we are still that girl. I encourage you to respect who you once were, understanding that to be the current version of yourself, you have to love every version.

Rather than reflecting on your micro bang phase in middle school with disgust and judgement, give little you some love. Love your younger self like how you would want someone to love your little sister. You might struggle to see this now, but she was doing the best she could and she liked those micro bangs, so don’t judge that girl! No matter how hard you try to bury her or how long you grow out your hair, she’s still within you. Thank her for making you the person you are today, you owe her. You may look back and question the choices you’ve made, but offer yourself compassion and grace. Each moment is part of a larger story—one that honors your authenticity and the determination that has carried you forward. Remember, you have full opportunity and space to grow, while simultaneously recognizing and appreciating every phase of your identity.

At the same time, don’t rush the process. There is no final form to reach. The best version of you is the one that keeps showing up and actively fighting to better yourself. The kindest thing you can do is allow space for growth alongside appreciation and contentment with every page and chapter. We have a false perception that the next stage of our life will be better than the one we are in now, but then when we reach it, we crave the next just as desperately as we did the last. This is a never ending cycle that only encourages the strive for constant change. When you wish for the future, you wish away the special moments of life. Force yourself to focus on the present. Express gratitude for the beauty of the moment. Remember that life is built on the collective moments. It’s important that you welcome each chapter with equal love and appreciation because every period plays a pivotal role in who you are now, and who you’re going to become.