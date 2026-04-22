The Art of Going With the Flow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the changing seasons of life and Mother Nature, I’ve learned that the best way to live your life to the fullest is to learn to go with the flow. Life becomes a whole lot better when you learn to let go of your organized calendar and let life lead the way to those extra special moments you never could have planned for.

As a planner girly myself this has been one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned as I have gotten older. When you move out and your mom isn’t there to make sure, you’re on time to dance practice and not forgetting your favorite sweatshirt when you go back to college after a weekend home, you realize life means more than living by a strict timeline. When you move into your own place and your siblings start to feel like they are growing up without you, you learn to cherish all the little moments and say yes to them whenever they ask to hang out even if you should be working on a paper due tomorrow. When you change your major and move home only to start over on a new campus then you realize life isn’t moving without you it’s moving with you. Learning to go with the flow means you stop letting others dictate your life and instead let yourself be the leader of your own life.

I’ve learned to give myself grace when I wake up and decide to sleep and little, longer and miss the 8am Pilates class I signed up for and not feel guilty for listening to my body and not my calendar. I’ve learned to make plans and accept that all my friends will show up an hour late only to make the best memories of my life.

When you grow up and you learn that it’s less about getting there on time and more about the journey it took to get there. College is all about having the time of your life and living your life to the fullest with your friends while you can because you will never be this young again.

Learning to go with the flow will be the key to success even after undergrad as the transition into a 9 to 5 begins and your 5 to 9 becomes your time to go with the flow and explore what your life outside of the office looks like. I think being able to go with the flow allows you to not only learn how to adapt to the ebbs and flows of life but also teaches you to enjoy every little moment of spontaneous fun that life throws at you.