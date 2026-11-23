This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the temperatures becoming colder and finals creeping up, it is important to protect your skin from dryness, stress and any other issues you might have. As someone who used to have horrible acne, I’ve tried many products in hopes that my skin cleared up and I’m still trying new things today. Here are some of my personal favorites and recommendations that I still use in my everyday skincare routine:

Differin Gel saved my skin so much and was actually recommended by my doctor if you want a simple, over-the-counter treatment. I noticed a major difference in my skin and it helped me get rid of my acne faster. I still use it today for maintenance and when I get a rogue pimple and I still notice differences. I highly recommend this because it’s lightweight and doesn’t dry out my skin in the colder months.

Good Molecules Discoloration Correcting Serum is actually a new product I’ve added to my daily skincare (shoutout to University of Illinois Her Campus brand ambassadors!). I’ve been using it for a few weeks and noticed that some of my acne scars and redness have gone down, but I still have to use it longer to fully recommend this. I love the brand Good Molecules because they have minimal ingredients in their products and I love the Good Molecules Sakura Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Essence, another product I received from the Her Campus UIUC chapter! Most of my products now are from this brand, so even if you don’t like the two products I’ve already recommended, there are still so many that you can add for a budget-friendly addition to your routine.

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser has been my saving grace since high school. I prefer CeraVe over Cetaphil because their products are more lightweight. The addition of salicylic acid, which helps fight acne, has worked wonders on clearing my skin and the transition to this product from the regular CeraVe cleanser made a significant improvement for me. Their products are also budget-friendly and the cleanser lasts me months, even with using it twice every day.

Hero Mighty Patch is another product I use frequently and they blend in well with makeup or bare skin. I typically use these when I have an angry pimple that I want gone. They last a long time if I can’t make it home to take it off. One thing to be careful of is they take the excess oil and residue from the pimple out, so they can get a white appearance if you don’t take them off for a few hours, so beware when wearing them in public. I noticed a big change by wearing them overnight and they help me from popping skin blemishes or causing additional scarring.

Overall, these products are very budget-friendly if you want to avoid designer skincare or personalized routines, so I highly recommend giving them a try. While I can’t speak for all skin types, these have worked wonders on my skin and helped clear up most scars that I accumulated. Make sure to check these out and don’t be afraid to try new products!