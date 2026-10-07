The Annual Halloween Costume Crisis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, October approaches and every girl has the same question: What costume am I going to wear this year? This predicament becomes extremely stressful in college because now, instead of one Halloween costume, you need at least three different outfits for what is known as “Halloweekend”. This should be the most fun time of the year, but instead it is the deadline that comes way too soon. If you are having this same exact problem right now, just know you are not alone.

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The Struggle Bus

While the problem of the perfect Halloween costumes seems like a trivial issue to the boys, they just don’t understand the stress of finding an outfit that makes you excited to go out. There are so many factors that go into picking a costume: Am I doing group costumes, or couples costumes? Does this outfit make me feel confident? Do I want to wear something modest, or be a bit promiscuous? The list goes on and on. This is the time of the year that girls feel like they can express themselves and feel comfortable to dress exactly how they please, so of course it is a big deal that they pick the best outfit. Having to buy multiple costumes with accessories can also add up. As a broke college student, you have to find outfits that can be easily accessible.

My Advice

I can’t say that I have the answers to all of these problems, as I am still struggling with costumes myself, but I can tell you how I am choosing to go about my outfits this year. I have decided to do three different types of costumes: one solo outfit, one duo costume and one group costume. This way, I can make myself happy and get to match with my best friends. This method might not be for everyone, so I would say do whatever is going to make you the happiest.

The next thing that I do to plan out my outfits is to use TikTok as my reference point. TikTok has some great creative costume ideas because it’s real life girls who aren’t gatekeeping. Some people are really creative on their own and can think of new costume ideas off the top of their heads. If you are like me and struggle to do that, I would start on TikTok. Once I find costumes that I am excited about, I move on to Pinterest. I find that Pinterest isn’t very good at giving me ideas, but once I have a very specific costume, it is able to show me how other girls have designed it in the past.

My best advice for finding cheap but cute costumes is to use Amazon and Shein. If you want to save your money, I would suggest basing your Halloween costume off of pieces in your closet that you already have. For example, I am trying to base outfits off of the pair of black boots that I already own.

I know that Halloween is a scary time of the year, literally and figuratively, but I hope that this advice and knowing that you aren’t alone in this crisis has relieved some of your stress.