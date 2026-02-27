The Anatomy of a Rom-Com

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why is it that we love rom-coms? Is it the clichés, maybe the attractive female and male leads or could it actually be the love story playing out on our screens? Generally, we look to ’90s and 2000s rom-coms as the gold standard for the genre. What do these movies have that newer stories just don’t? Looking back at some of the best rom-coms, they share commonalities among these elements, creating a movie worth watching.

“Feminine” Energy

MGM

Rom-coms always need a good heroine. They’re often either the ultra-feminine, girl-next-door or the relatable, quirky girl. These movies need someone who viewers will root for and enjoy seeing their story develop. Arguably, two of the most iconic rom-com leads are Elle Woods (Legally Blonde) and Bridget Jones (Bridget Jone’s Diary). Elle Woods represents the ultra-feminine girl, always seen wearing pink and embracing her girlhood. She defies the patriarchy and demonstrates her intelligence, while simultaneously finding love. On the other hand, Bridget Jones portrays an eccentric, “normal” girl. She makes mistakes and is chaotic, but we can all relate to her. Bridget doesn’t take herself too seriously, which makes her a great leading girl.

Tropes

Rom-coms typically follow a trope like enemies-to-lovers, fake dating, love triangle, etc. The predictability of these tropes establishes familiarity and also brings comfort to the audience. You don’t need to stare at the screen to know what’s going on, but you can’t look away. Two of my favorite films that utilize tropes are To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and 13 Going on 30.

Nostalgia

Touchstone Pictures

The most comforting movies are the ones you’ve seen a hundred times. The ’90s and 2000s genre of the rom-com gave us some of the best fashion, aesthetics, soundtracks and love stories of all time. These include When Harry Met Sally, 10 Things I Hate About You and Notting Hill. These iconic movies are the building blocks for many of the rom-coms being released today.

Wittiness

Audiences usually focus on the romantic relationship, but the comedic aspect is arguably more integral to the overall story. The relatability represented through the jokes and behaviors grounds the characters in real life. Viewers are able to parody the seriousness that society puts on love and relationships, laughing at jokes and embarrassing situations the characters often find themselves in. I find myself laughing at Clueless, How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days, and Set It Up frequently!

Chemistry

Of course, romance is central to a rom-com, but the relationship between the characters, as well as the believability of the connection, creates the chemistry of the couple. We want tension and yearning, we want love confessions, but we don’t want manipulation and other toxic behaviors! I think chemistry is beautifully represented in The Princess Bride, Pride & Prejudice (2005) and Crazy, Stupid Love.