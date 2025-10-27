The 2000s are Back: What to Dig out of Your Mom’s Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Believe it or not, long necklaces, chunky bangles, low rise jeans and knee-high boots are back. Are they here to stay? It remains to be seen. And for that reason, before you spend your money on buying these brand new, give your mom, aunt, sister or millennial bestie a call and see what she might still have in the back of her closet from 2005.

If your female figure is any sort of fashion diva like my mom, you’ll probably be in luck. Even if your female figure wasn’t into fashion or got rid of old wardrobe pieces, it’s still worth a look for timeless classics.

Jewelry

I hit the absolute jackpot when I came home from college for the weekend and asked my mom if she had any jewelry she wore in the 90s and early 2000s. (Love you mom!) Chunky bracelets, beaded and stone pendant necklaces, gemstone earrings – she literally had everything that’s coming back to trend for the bohemian, artsy 90s aesthetic.

Ask your female figures if you can take a peek at any older jewelry they don’t wear anymore. You’ll probably be surprised at the goods they’re stashing! My mom didn’t even realize some of the pieces she had were back on trend for young adults. Even simple jewelry is a good find, especially if it’s a quality metal like sterling silver, stainless steel or gold.

Accessories

Accessories are another great category to ask your female figure about because the trends constantly rotate. Some trending accessories to keep an eye out for are shoulder purses or or clutch purses, scarves, sunglasses and statement belts.

While the tiny shoulder bag has been trendy for the past couple years, bigger shoulder bags are making a comeback. If your female figure offers you a bigger purse, take her up on it!

Sunglasses can be an outfit game-changer. Shield-wrap, oversized frames were hot in the 2000s and are making their comeback, and even metal embellishments or rhinestones can be a cool look. While we haven’t quite resorted back to the infinity scarf, I’ve noticed people using scarves as a hair accessory or even smaller scarves as a bag accessory. Finally, check out your female figure’s belts if you have a similar waist size. Whether it’s a unique statement belt or a basic classic, an extra belt is always nice to have on hand.

Shoes

Now this one is going to be a long shot, but remember those knee-high pleather boots we wore with skinny jeans in 2016? They’re kinda back but in a cleaner, equestrian-moto 2025 way. Your female figure probably won’t have the exact trending boot of today, but she might still have something that can do the trick.

The key with shoes is to look for quality materials like genuine leather or suede, especially when it comes to boots or loafers. We don’t see as many of these quality materials circulating at affordable prices in the current fashion market anymore, so take a good look and snag any quality pieces, even if it’s not something you’ve necessarily seen trending.

So, next time you’re home for the weekend, make sure to ask your mom or female figure if you can dig around for any hidden gems she may have hiding in her closet! You’ll probably be surprised!