Tackling Procrastination Before It Tackles Me: A Guide to Motivation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Uh oh. I’m opening a tab to an assignment I was supposed to get done a week ago when a sudden feeling of disdain and frustration hits me. I know what this means. Procrastination coupled with a lack of motivation. To avoid moments like these and find that momentum that keeps me motivated for longer periods of time, I have started using a few strategies and habits to not only keep my motivation going but reimagine the way I think about motivation.

Planning Ahead as an act of balance

Setting myself up to stay motivated before I even begin any of my tasks can be overwhelming. One thing that has helped me is planning ahead. I like to use a planner to write out all of my main tasks and reminders a month ahead. On Saturdays, I like to plan for the week ahead, sitting down with a cup of fruity tea, turning on my music and writing down any tasks I can get ahead on. I’ll list priority assignments first and then tasks that can get done afterwards. This way, I feel comfortable knowing that I have flexible time and space to move around while also staying consistent with my work.

From Screen Time to Decompress Time

Another broad change I have implemented in my life is replacing screen time with decompress time. During busier study weeks, I will usually turn off all of my social media notifications and try to keep my phone physically away from me. This has been one of the hardest habits to get into but one that has helped me with regaining my focus. Instead of doom scrolling, I have freed up this time to either read a book, go on a walk or call a friend. Alternative ways I have limited screen time in the past have been putting on a screen limit and temporarily deleting my social media altogether during busier weeks. Coupling my work time with exploring various campus study spots has also motivated me to actually go out into the world and discover new places.

Intentional Care Boost

Another practice that has helped me feel physically more energetic has been delving into my own holistic care routines. Creating a strict go-to-sleep time limit for the day and using only one alarm in the morning with a motivating sticky note lying on top of the snooze button has encouraged me to be productive at the start of my day. Actually getting up in the mornings gave me time to make myself breakfast and call my mom. Finding ways where I can show up for myself, even with small things such as consistently doing my skin care, cooking my own meals or taking a break when my body is starting to express the effects of burnout, allows me to feel that the work I do is balanced and, resultingly, intentional.

The funny thing about motivation is that it seems a lot bigger than it actually is, partly because it has to do with a sense of dread for what’s ahead. Getting work done by planning ahead and saving a few minutes of breather space and flexibility can build motivation that retains ease and momentum rather than dread and exhaustion. And always showing yourself kindness in reaching for growth with time, happy mistakes and reflection can allow you to reach your momentum.